"Who is standing in your corner?" - Draymond Green announces dramatic deal extension with The Volume amid his NBA suspension

Fans have waited for the return of Draymond Green after serving a 12-game suspension for his unpredictable behavior on the court this season. Now, the Golden State Warriors star posted a dramatic video of his announcement regarding his contract extension with The Volume.

Green didn't go into detail about the contract extension. However, he shared a heartfelt message about his experience during his time being suspended. According to the four-time All-Star, The Volume was set to announce the contract extension of the NBA star on Dec. 13.

That date, instead, became the date he was suspended. The day before, Green punched Jusuf Nurkic in the head. Now that he's been reinstated by the league, the Warriors forward has the confidence to share the good news that he's held onto for weeks.

"After a year and a half working on the deal, this happens," Green said. "Right before I signed the deal. And you talk about seeing who's standing in your corner.

"You all saw the media press Dec. 13, 14. We had a meeting set Dec. 13. Like, 'Oh by the way, do you wanna announce right now that you re-signed with The Volume ... because the press on you is so bad we can put this out right now, and change it up a little bit?'"

According to Green, both parties opted not to announce the news. The forward also said that he needed to take it all in and think about his mistakes. He then expressed his gratitude and the support that he received from the company:

"To my Volume family, I'm thankful. To call you all a partner."

Green is set to make his return to the court soon. He's back to actively making content for his podcast, "The Draymond Green Show."

Draymond Green considered retirement while serving the suspension

During the 12-game suspension, Draymond Green had plenty of time to reflect on his actions. This led him to the thought of retiring from the league entirely as he was having a difficult time with what had happened around him.

Green said that he talked to NBA Commissioner Adam Silver about retiring. However, the commissioner talked him out of it. According to the forward, Silver told him that he wasn't giving it much thought and that he was making a hasty decision to call it quits.

Thanks to Silver, Green had time to think about his future in the league and has decided to continue playing. The Warriors wouldn't be where they want to be if it weren't for the defensive forward.

