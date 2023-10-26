“This dude is a sleeper pick for me”: Fans react as Anthony Edwards becomes youngest NBA player ever to make 600 3s

Minnesota Timberwolves star shooting guard Anthony Edwards made history in the first quarter of the Wolves’ season opener against the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday (Oct. 25). This came as he became the youngest player ever to make 600 career 3-pointers at just 22 years old.

Edwards also got off to a hot start, finishing with 12 points, four rebounds, one assist and two 3s in his first 10 minutes. His historic milestone and impressive all-around play led fans to rave about his potential to become an all-time great, on X, formerly known as Twitter:

“When people talk about the future best player in the league, this dude is a sleeper pick for me,” one fan said.

“These young ascending stars are gonna obliterate Steph (Curry’s) record by like 2030ish,” another said.

Here are a few more of the top fan reactions to Edwards’ record:

Anthony Edwards is ready to take another leap in Year 4

Anthony Edwards is starting Year 4 with a new look. The 22-year-old star decided to switch his jersey number from No. 1 to No. 5 during the offseason. According to Edwards, he is now ready to take his game to another level and become a new player with his new number:

“For sure,” Edwards told The Athletic's Shams Charania.

“A whole different player. Just a lot of athleticism, a lot more dunks. Just, you know, a different level of play because I've got my number on my back now.”

Edwards previously wore No. 5 in high school and college as a tribute to his mother, Yvette, and his grandmother, Shirley. Both passed away in close proximity on the fifth of different months when he was in the eighth grade.

Edwards said they both serve as his motivation to be great:

“That just made me go harder because I know they would want to see me at the top so that made me go harder really that’s all that was. Now, I got to take care of my family.”

Edwards is now facing immense pressure to make the leap to superstardom in his fourth season. However, according to the Timberwolves star, he is ready to embrace these high expectations:

“It’s exciting man, to feel like everything is on you,” Edwards told The Athletic.

“Especially when I got a great group of guys like my teammates, man. Like those guys are my brothers. And they got my back at all time.”

Last season, Edwards averaged 24.6 points, 5.8 rebounds, 4.4 assists, 1.6 steals, 0.7 blocks and 2.7 3-pointers per game on 45.9% shooting over 79 games.

