"This explains us so well": Draymond Green's wife Hazel Renee shares adorable video shot by mother-in-law

Draymond Green's wife Hazel Renee shared a cute video of the couple on Instagram, which was shot by Green's mother back in 2017. Green and Renee were still dating then, but now are married with one child together. The video was shot somewhere in China.

In one of her Instagram stories, Renee answered the viral threads question. It asked her, "What y'all look like in 2017?" The actress then shared a video from her mother-in-law showing the couple's dynamic. She had to convince the terrified Golden State Warriors star to join her on the glass platform that shows how high they are.

"My mother-in-law sent us this," Renee wrote. "This explains us so well @money23green NBA China Games October 2017."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Draymond Green, his family and the rest of the Golden State Warriors were in China back then for a couple of preseason games. They face the Minnesota Timberwolves in Shenzhen first before finishing the 2017 Global Games in Shanghai.

Also Read: "What the f*ck is wrong with y'all?" - Kyrie Irving's ex-girlfriend Kehlani shows support for Palestine amid conflict with Israel

Draymond Green and Hazel Renee relationship

Draymond Green and Hazel Renee (Photo: Hazel Renee/Instagram)

Draymond Green and Hazel Renee have been together since 2017. They got engaged in 2019 and married last year. They have one child together, a daughter named Cash born in 2020.

Green has a son, Draymond Jr., from his previous relationship with Jelissa Hardy. Meanwhile, Renee has a daughter, Olive Jay, with former NBA player Jacob Pullen. The couple announced back in August that they are expecting their second child together.

One fun fact about Green and Renee is they already knew each other back in college. They first met as students at Michigan State University in acting class. Green turned pro in 2012, while Renee pursued acting.

Also Read: "I don't want to talk badly about one of my players" - Gregg Popovich got jokes when asked to find flaws in Victor Wembanyama's game

Draymond Green on what's key for Warriors to win fifth NBA championship in 9 years

Draymond Green knows exactly what the Golden State Warriors need to do to win their fifth NBA championship since 2015. Green appeared on the "Dubs Talk" podcast and explained the key to winning another title this upcoming season.

"I think we have all the pieces that it will take to win a championship, if everyone is bought in," Green said. "I am someone that took everyone being bought in for granted. And so to understand it don't always look like that, I think for me coming into this year, it just gives you a larger appreciation for those that do understand it."

Also Read: "Steve Kerr is a hater" - NBA fans blast Warriors head coach for banning Austin Reaves' 'Freeze' celebration for Team USA