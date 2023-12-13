"This is f**king terrible" - Alleged leaked audio shows angered Steph Curry dropping F-bombs in Warriors' loss to Suns

The Golden State Warriors haven't been playing well despite Steph Curry single-handedly carrying them this season. The frustration from Curry has been evident as the Warriors continue to struggle mightily on both ends. During their 119-116 loss to the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday night, fans could see the irritation from the four-time champion.

Warriors forward Draymond Green was ejected from the game after he was assessed a flagrant 2 foul for hitting Jusuf Nurkic on the head.

Curry finished with 24 points, five rebounds and four assists while shooting an abysmal 26.6% from beyond the arc. The nine-time All-Star had 15 attempts from 3-point range and only made four. His efforts weren't enough, though, and video of him voicing his disappointment in the team has surfaced.

"Help out!" Curry yelled at Jonathan Kuminga. "You gotta help!"

During a timeout, Curry made his way to the bench and kicked a couple of seats in anger. While doing so, he blurted out an F-bomb.

"This is f**king terrible!" Curry said.

While sitting down with the team, he talked to his teammates and asked them to try to get a defensive stop.

"Can we get a f**king stop? Come on," Curry said.

Chris Paul sat next to Curry and talked to him. The words that came from Paul could not be deciphered.

The Warriors (10-13) have suffered back-to-back losses, which were both close. In their 138-136 overtime loss to the OKC Thunder, Curry had 34 points, six rebounds and three assists. He shot 50.0% and knocked down six threes.

Steph Curry addressed Green's ejection

Draymond Green's ejection shifted the game against Phoenix, and Steph Curry is aware of it. After the game, the two-time MVP addressed the incident and how it affected their momentum against the Suns.

"We always say about our team, all our pieces fit for a reason a very long time," Curry said. "So, when you miss someone, it's tough.

"We always told him, 'You can't change who you are as a player, the competitive spirit that you have ... but you can't give people reasons to lead, reasons to look at you a certain way and to go judge and jury every single incident that happens.'"

Green's ejection was his league-leading third of the season. Many are speculating that he'll receive a lengthy punishment from the NBA soon. The defensive forward was already suspended for five games after he put a chokehold on French big man Rudy Gobert last month.

