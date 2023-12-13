“Best sports fans in the world”: Steph Curry sports $70 bomber jacket as he welcomes NWSL's newest member

Steph Curry welcomed the newest member of the NWSL, Bay FC on Wednesday. The San Francisco Bay Area of California just got its own soccer team, which is set to play for the soccer league in 2024.

Curry is inarguably the most famous athlete in the Bay Area and his warm welcome was certainly a necessity. The four-time NBA champion was more than happy to welcome the newest member of the sports team.

The Golden State Warriors star welcomed the team in the Bay Area donning the Bay FC team’s $70 bomber jacket over his team jersey. Curry took to Instagram and asked fans to keep an eye on the new team while they signed new players to the roster.

“As you know I love representing the Bay, playing for the best sports fans in the world, all over the Bay area. Now that Bay FC is here, so tune in to see the next crop of players that are going to be joining the club.”

Bay FC was founded in April 2023 and the $70 billion worth Sixth Street Partners is the majority owner in the club. Bay FC will be the 14th member of the National Women's Soccer League.

Stephen A. Smith calls out Steph Curry’s leadership after Draymond Geen’s ejection

Draymond Green has played 15 games this season and in those, he has been ejected from the contest three times. After his ejection against the Phoenix Suns, there have been some serious questions being raised about Steph Curry’s leadership.

One of the people questioning Curry’s leadership is ESPN sports analyst Stephen A. Smith. On ESPN’s "First Take," Smith called out Curry for lack of leadership in handling Draymond's situation in the Bay Area.

The analyst compared Steph Curry’s leadership to LeBron James’ and said that if the situation was the same with the latter, the media, including him, would have questioned James. Smith also added that somehow, when it comes to leadership questions, Curry is never held accountable by the media.

“It’s about Steph Curry. You are the leader and if this was the teammate of LeBron James, we would be asking, ‘LeBron what you gonna do about it,' even though LeBron isn’t the one that did something like that… we would have been pointing to his leadership… somehow, someway we never ask that question about the Baby Face Assasin.”

Apart from Smith, former NBA player Richard Jefferson also called out Green for his dangerous play. Criticizing Green, Jefferson said that what he was doing was not good for basketball.

Green was ejected after he took a massive swing at Suns’ big man Jusuf Nurkić in the third quarter.