"This has to be the first list in mankind where MJ is number 3 lol" - Former LA Lakers star reacts to Michael Jordan's position in Nick Wright's absurd 'Top 50 NBA players of last 50 years' list

Former Chicago Bulls superstar Michael Jordan is considered the greatest player in the history of the NBA. Folks from the NBA world generally think either MJ or LeBron James is the best of all time. So it is rare that someone doesn't include Jordan in the top-two greatest players to play the game.

According to Fox Sports' NBA analyst Nick Wright, Michael Jordan is the third greatest player of all time, behind LeBron James and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. Former LA Lakers forward Kyle Kuzma took to Twitter, bewildered by Wright placing MJ third.

"This has to be the first list in mankind where MJ is number 3 lol," Kuzma wrote.

While the top spot of the list is unconfirmed, it is likely LeBron James as his name is missing from the list. What should also be kept in mind is that this list includes players who have played in the last 50 years. Hence, Wright omitted Jerry West, Bill Russell and Wilt Chamberlain.

Wright's positioning of Hakeem Olajuwon a spot ahead of Shaquille O'Neal will also get people talking. The former won two championships, one by beating Shaq in the Finals. However, the Diesel is a four-time NBA champion with three Finals MVPs. Only MJ and King James have more Finals MVP awards than him.

How many championships could Michael Jordan have won had he not retired?

Michael Jordan on his boat

Michael Jordan retired in 1993, burned out from winning three straight NBA Finals. The wear and tear of the league took a toll on the great man, and he needed a respite from all of it.

The Bulls organization in 1998, led by General Manager Jerry Krause, wanted new blood on the team. The organization wanted to change the coaching staff and bring in new players. Jordan clarified that he wouldn't play for any other coach besides Phil Jackson. However, Krause and Jackson's relationship was so toxic at the time that there was no way the Zen Master could return.

StatMuse @statmuse 🗓 This Day in Stats, 1998: Michael Jordan becomes the first @NBA player to score 50+ in consecutive playoff games when he drops 55 for the @chicagobulls in Game 2 against Cleveland after lighting them up for 50 in Game 1. 🗓 This Day in Stats, 1998: Michael Jordan becomes the first @NBA player to score 50+ in consecutive playoff games when he drops 55 for the @chicagobulls in Game 2 against Cleveland after lighting them up for 50 in Game 1. https://t.co/HFfk3bQrzz

Fans and analysts should also consider the competition Jordan would have faced during the years he was away from the game. Hakeem Olajuwon and his Houston Rockets peaked during Jordan's time in retirement, and the Orlando Magic were also more formidable with Shaq and Penny Hardaway.

His Airness would have also gone up against the Tim Duncan-led San Antonio Spurs and the Los Angeles Lakers led by Shaquille O'Neal and Kobe Bryant in 1999.

It is one of those questions to which we will never know the answer. However, it is an interesting conversation starter as fans all around the world debate the greatness of Michael Jordan.

