"This game is the real Super Bowl" - NBA fans stunned as Luka Doncic’s Lakers debut hype triggers massive 500% ticket price hike

On Monday, Luka Doncic could play his debut game for the Los Angeles Lakers against the Utah Jazz. Doncic would play in his first game since the Dallas Mavericks traded him for Anthony Davis. Fans were shocked to learn that ticket costs have increased due to the chances of Doncic playing, though.

Before the agreement, the lowest-priced Lakers game ticket was $43. That has subsequently changed, as TickPick reports that the lowest ticket available for fans to see Doncic's debut game is $193. The increase is at least 500% more expensive than the original price.

Given how big of a global star Doncic is, the price hike was expected. However, fans were still stunned by the increase.

"That's insane, bro. This game is the real Super Bowl," a fan said.

"Luka’s debut hype is real—fans are ready for history," another fan pointed out.

"LeBron doesn't move the needle but Luka does," one fan commented.

Fans brought up the trade and theorized that marketing had a lot to do with the deal.

"This trade will single-handedly save the NBA over the next 10 years," a fan said.

"And this is why the NBA forced this trade. All about money," another fan shared their theory.

"The Luka effect is real," one fan posted.

Doncic has not played a game since Dec. 25, when the Mavericks played their Christmas Day game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Since then, he's been on the sidelines, nursing a left calf strain. However, he's been upgraded to probable by the Lakers and could make his first appearance against the Jazz.

Luka Doncic makes a sizeable donation to Los Angeles

With his latest deed, Luka Doncic left a positive impact on the people of Los Angeles. The city received $500k from the Slovenian sensation to help with the wildfire recovery efforts.

Last month, destructive wildfires ravaged Southern California, which affected the Los Angeles metropolitan area and San Diego County. The two biggest fires, the Palisades Fire in Pacific Palisades and the Eaton Fire in Altadena affected people greatly. That includes Lakers head coach JJ Redick and his family, who lost their home because of the tragedy.

On X (formerly Twitter), the Luka Doncic Foundation posted a message, revealing what the star player did for his new community.

Doncic has not yet played a game for his new team but has already given back.

According to Fox Sports, Doncic's initial donation will be to the Community Foundation Wildfire Recovery Fund. The five-time All-Star is also looking forward to making donations to help rebuild children's play spaces.

