“This guy is better than everyone thinks he is” - NBA analyst believes 1x All-Star can make the New Orleans Pelicans a top-4 team if healthy

The New Orleans Pelicans continue to be the talk of the basketball world this offseason. With Zion Williamson set to return, NBA analyst Mike Greenberg believes the Pelicans could be a top-four team in the West.

The Pelicans' rise started with the acquisition of CJ McCollum in a trade with the Portland Trail Blazers. After an impressive showing in the playoffs, New Orleans looked like a team that could make some noise in the 2022-23 season. This is mainly because Zion Williamson is expected to be healthy after missing the entire 2021-22 season.

With one of the most impressive rosters in the league, the New Orleans Pelicans could become a contender. Speaking recently on ESPN's "Get Up," analyst Mike Greenberg said that everyone is forgetting just how good Zion Williamson is. He then praised the Pelicans' potential. He believes Zion and Brandon Ingram are as good of a 1-2 punch "as there is in the league."

"If Zion Williamson plays 60 games this season. ... The combination of your two Duke guys, of Zion and Brandon Ingram. I believe when the playoffs begin this year, they would have home-court advantage. They will be a top-four team in the Western Conference."

Zion Williamson set to return for the New Orleans Pelicans

Phoenix Suns vs. New Orleans Pelicans, Game 6.

It hasn't taken long for Zion Williamson to become one of the most exciting young players in the NBA. After missing last season due to injury, Williamson is expected to hit the ground running for the Pelicans this season. After signing a hefty extension in the offseason, Williamson will be eager to show that he's still one of the top young talents.

Zion has shown that he has the game to be a great player. However, he has struggled to stay healthy. The Pelicans will hope that a year off is what Williamson needed. If the team wants to take a leap forward in the competitive Western Conference, it needs Williamson to be at his best. Williamson's only full season in the league saw him become an All-Star in 2020-21.

The New Orleans Pelicans have one of the most impressive young rosters in the league. They also have star players such as Brandon Ingram and CJ McCollum. Things are looking up for the organization. But the puzzle comes together only with a healthy Zion Williamson.

Great things were expected of Williamson when he was drafted first overall in 2019 out of Duke. However, injuries have plagued the young forward's NBA career so far. It's time for Williamson to move past the injuries and become the star he was destined to be.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Rajdeep Barman