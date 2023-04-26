"This guy doesn’t fit your norm” – Nina Westbrook slams media criticizing Russell Westbrook

The Phoenix Suns ended the LA Clippers' season on Tuesday night, eliminating them in five games in the first round of the Western Conference playoffs, with Russell Westbrook as the Clippers' only active star. After his stellar performance leading the Clippers, his wife, Nina, went on to Instagram to brag about what he did on the court.

Westbrook seemed to have silenced the doubters after his impressive performances with the Clippers. Early in the NBA season, he was often criticized as the main problem for the LA Lakers and was blamed for their lack of success due to his shooting woes. The Lakers traded him to the Utah Jazz in February, and he signed with the Clippers after being bought out by Utah.

Nina took the opportunity to share what her husband has done in the postseason for the Clippers. She posted the 2016-17 MVP's recent playoff stats and a caption on her Instagram story.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Nina Westbrook slams the media for criticizing her husband.

"The media tried to trick you into thinking he wasn't good enough to play in the NBA anymore... An important lesson that you cannot believe everything you hear and read. We've got to do a better job appreciating uniqueness. This guy doesn't fit your norm... So what! That's the entire point."

"A real life unicorn."

Nina didn't post her husband's entire stats in the first round. Instead, she selected Russell's last three games against Phoenix. The nine-time All-Star averaged 32.0 points, 6.3 rebounds and 7.0 assists while shooting 57.3%, including 50.0% of his shots from the 3-point line in those games. Additionally, Westbrook logged 1.3 blocks and 1.3 steals.

The Clippers only had Kawhi Leonard for two games before getting shut down by the team's medical team for having a torn meniscus. Paul George didn't play a single game due to a sprained knee.

You might also be interested in reading this: "I have a lot of respect for that man" - Devin Booker gives Russell Westbrook his props for bringing the fight to the Suns

The Clippers could re-sign Russell Westbrook in the offseason

LA Clippers guard Russell Westbrook

Russell Westbrook ended his 2022-23 campaign on a high note after his impressive playoff series with the Clippers. The team didn't have their All-Star tandem, but Westbrook's efforts helped them against Phoenix. The nine-time All-Star's tenacity was a game-changer for Los Angeles, giving the Clippers a chance to keep their season alive.

After being eliminated, Westbrook shared his appreciation for the Clippers and their fans.

"Man, just thank you. I can’t say enough how appreciative I am of people that support me through ups and down, and understanding that I’m human like anybody else." Westbrook said.

Joey Linn @joeylinn_ I asked Russell Westbrook for his message to his fans:



“Man, just thank you. I can’t say enough how appreciative I am of people that support me through ups and down, and understanding that I’m human like anybody else.” I asked Russell Westbrook for his message to his fans:“Man, just thank you. I can’t say enough how appreciative I am of people that support me through ups and down, and understanding that I’m human like anybody else.” https://t.co/L6MvJiE1oW

Coach Ty Lue is hopeful that the veteran point guard will be back for them next season.

"Bringing Russ here really saved our season. As far as making the playoffs and this run we had … hats off to Russ for bringing it every single night."

Joey Linn @joeylinn_ Ty Lue: “Bringing Russ here really saved our season. As far as making the playoffs and this run we had… Hats off to Russ for bringing it every single night.” Ty Lue: “Bringing Russ here really saved our season. As far as making the playoffs and this run we had… Hats off to Russ for bringing it every single night.”

The Clippers could bring him back during free agency this summer.

Also read: Top 3 potential landing spots for Russell Westbrook in free agency

Poll : 0 votes