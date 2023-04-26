Top 3 potential landing spots for Russell Westbrook in free agency 

This offseason, Russell Westbrook will be one of the more interesting names on the free agent market. After an unsuccessful run with the LA Lakers, the former MVP found new life with the Clippers. With their season now over, it's time to star discussing what is next for Westbrook.

Top possible landing spots for Russell Westbrook this offseason

1) LA Clippers

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

When it comes to Russell Westbrook landing spots, the LA Clippers should be the first name mentioned. Given how he performed for them this year, it's fair to assume the two sides might want to continue their partnership.

With Paul George and Kawhi Leonard both being out, it was on Westbrook to lead the charge in their series against the Phoenix Suns. Across those five games, he averaged 23.6 points, 7.6 rebounds and 7.4 assists.

The Clippers have struggled to find consistency at the point guard position, and Westbrook managed to provide that. Also, Paul George has openly advocated playing with him moving forward. Given all these factors, LA should be seen as the favorite to sign him this offseason.

Tomer Azarly @TomerAzarly Paul George on Russell Westbrook's future with the Clippers or in the NBA:



"He's the leader that we need at the point guard position going forward. Would love to have him back... I'm definitely vouching for him to come back. I just think he brings so much to this team." Paul George on Russell Westbrook's future with the Clippers or in the NBA:"He's the leader that we need at the point guard position going forward. Would love to have him back... I'm definitely vouching for him to come back. I just think he brings so much to this team."

2) Washington Wizards

Another team that could be in the mix for Russell Westbrook is one of his previous teams, the Washington Wizards. He played well in his time alongside Bradley Beal, and helped the team reach the postseason.

The last time Westbrook played for the Wizards, he averaged a triple-double for the season. Across 65 games, he averaged 22.2 points, 11.5 rebounds and 11.7 assists.

Depending on how things go for the Wizards this offseason, they might try to have a reunion with Westbrook. For now, their top prioirties are retaining Kyle Kuzma and Kristaps Porzingis. If the nine-time All-Star is willing to take a pay cut, Washington might see him as a piece that can help get them back to the postseason.

3) Chicago Bulls

The final team that might make sense for Russell Westbrook is the Chicago Bulls. After failing to make the playoffs this year, they are a team that will be looking to make upgrades in the offseason.

Many think Chicago might be gearing for a rebuild, but if they keep their core together, adding Westbrook might make sense. He brings experience to the roster, and stability at the point guard position.

With Lonzo Ball out indefinitely, the Bulls need something in the backcourt. The fit might be awkward at first, but Westbrook's playmaking could take pressure off Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan.

Poll : 0 votes