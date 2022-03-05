“This guy is a potential Shaq in the paint dominant-wise” - Jason McIntyre on Zion Williamson’s success in the league so far, says ‘don’t put him in the Greg Oden category’

New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson is one of the NBA's most exciting young players. Since being selected first overall in the 2019 draft, Williamson has wowed fans with his playing style.

A player with a rare combination of strength and freakish athleticism, Williamson has had fans watching in awe of his desire to play above the rim.

Unfortunately, Zion has struggled to stay healthy.

Williamson blew out a show and suffered a knee injury, missing three weeks in his one season at Duke. He missed the first 44 games of his rookie season after a preseason knee injury. After breaking out as an All-Star in his second season, he missed the final seven games with a broken finger. And he's missed this entire season after suffering setbacks after offseason foot surgery.

Many are questioning if Williamson will return this year. Skeptics are wondering if injuries will become a recurring theme with the young forward. On Friday on "Skip and Shannon: Undisputed," analyst Jason McIntyre said fans need patience because of the dominant ability Williamson has.

"Don't be putting Zion in that Greg Oden comparison," McIntyre said. "Slow your roll. This guy is a potential Shaq (O'Neal) in the paint, dominant-wise."

Jason McIntyre's quote comparing Zion Williamson to former injury-prone big man Greg Oden is a scary notion.

One of college basketball's top players, Oden had the potential to be a dominant force in the NBA with his combination of size and two-way ability. But knee injuries turned the No. 1 pick in the 2007 draft, chosen ahead of Kevin Durant, into a bust.

Oden's career lasted seven seasons, but he missed four full seasons and played in just 21 and 23 games of two others. He played in a career-best 61 games in his second season in the league.

To say that Williamson is on that same path is premature, but fans are starting to wonder if Zion will live up to his potential. He's one of the most physically gifted young talents to come into the league. But Williamson has also had problems staying healthy, possibly due to his large frame.

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania Pelicans say Zion Williamson is showing improved bone healing in right foot and will gradually progress to full weight-bearing exercise and basketball activity. Pelicans say Zion Williamson is showing improved bone healing in right foot and will gradually progress to full weight-bearing exercise and basketball activity.

With Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant turning into a superstar with the pick after Williamson, many will always compare the two. That, in turn, is also similar to what happened with Oden and Durant. Oden is an agonizing what-could-have-been story, while Durant is a future Hall of Famer.

Fans will continue to monitor the situation as the New Orleans Pelicans forward has shown just how special he can be whenever he plays. Last season, Williamson averaged 27.0 points, 7.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game while shooting 61.1%.

