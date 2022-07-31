“This is literally for his better health and judgement” - Jalen Rose supports the New Orleans Pelicans over their stance on 1x All-Star, says the weight limit should be 275

The New Orleans Pelicans signed Zion Williamson to a brand new rookie-maximum extension worth $193 million. However, it was recently revealed to have a unique clause that directs Williamson to maintain his weight.

The thorn in Williamson's $193 million rose requires him to maintain the sum of his body weight and body-fat percentage below 295.

The former Duke Blue Devil has crossed the 300-pound mark several times during his playing career. Now, going over the 295 mark is subject to pay cuts.

Jalen Rose, on ESPN's "Jalen & Jacoby," spoke about the clause, comparing it to Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray's "independent study" clause. The clause was initially put on Murray's $230 million contract, but later removed. Rose stated:

"Zion's ain't getting removed. So, now let me talk about what's the difference (between Zion's and Kyler's clause). Clearly the Cardinals had an issue with what they felt like was the lack of preparation by Kyler. Just like the Pelicans feel like Zion does a poor job keeping himself in shape.

"This is literally for his better health and judgment. This is not like a disrespect. ... I ain't going to lie, you ready for this? That should be 275."

The extension kicks in during the 2023-24 season. Williamson has a year to figure out how to balance being a top-tier athlete and having dietary restrictions.

The New Orleans Pelicans are sleepers in the West

Phoenix Suns v New Orleans Pelicans - Game Six

The New Orleans Pelicans will see the return of Zion Williamson at the beginning of the 2022-23 NBA season. With the recent addition of CJ McCollum, the Pelicans are in prime position to be a sleeper threat next season.

Williamson will likely get off to a slow start, having been out of the NBA for an entire year. Having just signed a maximum contract, the Pelicans will hope to have Williamson in full force for most of the season.

The New Orleans Pelicans can put up more than just a fight. Having made the playoffs (through the play-in tournament) last season, they will now contend for a top 6 seed in the West. Williamson, McCollum and Brandon Ingram make a strong core of New Orleans.

