"This about to be a movie": NBA fans react to Jontay Porter throwing games reportedly due to 'significant' gambling debt

NBA fans reacted to Jontay Porter reportedly throwing games intentionally due to his "significant" gambling debt. A new update on Porter has surfaced online as the New York Post's Stefan Bondy reported on the ex-NBA player, who was banned from the league for violating league rules on sports betting.

Porter can no longer return to the league due to his involvement in the betting scandal where he shared confidential information. The forward isn't permitted to play in the league, including its associated leagues.

Apparently, the brother of Denver Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr. has significant debt. Prosecutors claim he had racked up a huge debt early in the year and had to resort to throwing games intentionally to pay the debt.

"Federal prosecutors allege that Porter had racked up large gambling debts in the beginning of the year to co-conspirators, and was encouraged to clear those debts by throwing games in order for certain bets to hit," Bondy reported.

Expand Tweet

After fans found out about it, they quickly shared their thoughts on the matter. Here are some of what the fans had to say about the Porter situation.

"This is about to be a movie," a fan said.

Expand Tweet

"This is straight out of a movie," one fan pointed out the movie-like scenario of Porter.

"Bro literally gambled his Career away," another fan said.

Other fans have questions regarding the issue with Porter, particularly how a player of his stature could influence games.

"How does someone who barely plays have control over the outcomes of games lol," a fan asked.

Expand Tweet

"When did Jontay Porter play enough to be able to throw a game????" another fan aired their curiosity.

"How exactly does a guy who gets 3 mins a game throw a game on purpose," this fan asked.

Man involved with Jontay Porter's gambling scandal arrested

Authorities have arrested Long Phi Pham, who goes by "Bruce," as he attempted to leave the country on Monday. He was arrested while he tried to board a flight ticket to Australia at the John F. Kennedy International Airport. The man, who's reportedly from Brooklyn, teamed up with Jontay Porter in sports betting.

Expand Tweet

Bruce reportedly bought a one-way ticket to Australia and was caught with $12,00 worth of cash and two cashier checks worth $80,000.

According to the New York Post, Bruce was accused of working with the former Raptors forward for placing player props. Reports mentioned that Porter placed 13 bets on league games and used a different person's account. The bets allegedly ranged from $15 to $22,000.

