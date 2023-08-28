"This is the NBA, it's entertainment" - Evan Turner unveils how the league engineers star matchups between top teams

Many NBA fans have long asserted that the league’s officiating is rigged in favor of the top big-market franchises. Former 10-year NBA veteran Evan Turner seems to be on those fans’ side.

Turner confirmed his belief in the conspiracy theory during a recent appearance on “Gil’s Arena,” by narrating a story from his early years with the Philadelphia 76ers.

Turner and the Sixers were set to take on the Boston Celtics in Game 7 of the 2012 Eastern Conference semifinals. The winner would go on to face the "Big 3" Miami Heat, led by stars LeBron James, Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh, in the East finals.

Boston was a longtime rival of James and one of the most popular franchises in the league. So, Turner’s Sixers teammate, Elton Brand, warned him that the league wanted to see a Celtics versus Heat East finals series.

According to Turner, Brand told him that Philly would have to win by at least 15 to overcome the biased officiating.

“I remember, we were about to play Game 7, 2012. So, we were about to play the Celtics,” Turner said.

“I’m hyped as hell, I’m like, ‘Yeah, bro, we got a Game 7. … This is going to be lit!’ Elton was like, ‘You know, we’re going to have to win by 15 just to win by 1.’

“So, I’m like, ‘What do you mean?’ He’s like, ‘Bro, this is the NBA, it’s entertainment. Like, LeBron and the Heat are waiting. Would you rather watch the Celtics or the Sixers play the Heat?’

“I’m gonna be honest with you, I’m on the team, I wouldn’t even watch the Sixers play the Heat type s**t. So, we get in this game, we know how much money the NBA is gonna lose.”

How did Evan Turner and the Sixers fare in Game 7 against Boston in 2012?

Former Philadelphia 76ers wing Evan Turner (#12)

The Boston Celtics secured an 85-75 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers in Game 7 of the 2012 Eastern Conference semifinals.

Evan Turner struggled, finishing with just six points, eight rebounds and one steal on 37.5% shooting in 31 minutes. Turner also finished a game-worst -23 in the plus-minus department.

However, as for the officiating, the Celtics didn’t have any definitive advantage in the box score. Philly finished with just one more team foul than Boston (23-22). Meanwhile, the Celtics only attempted two more free throws than the Sixers (22-20).

All things considered, most would probably agree that it’s hard to use that particular game as proof that NBA officiating is rigged.

