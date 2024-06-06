"This does not pass the smell test for me” - Skip Bayless rubbishes Dan Hurley's links to the Lakers, believes JJ Redick is still frontrunner 

FOX analyst Skip Bayless had a skeptical reaction to the LA Lakers' links with UConn head coach Dan Hurley. After winning two consecutive national titles with the Huskies, Hurley is reportedly negotiating a massive deal with the Purple and Gold after they fired Darvin Ham last month.

After Adrian Wojnarowski reported the ongoing situation between the Lakers and Hurley, not only fans but analysts had something to say about it. Skip Bayless cast doubts on this report, stating that this sounds like a last-minute option for the Lakers instead of the No. 1 option from the start of the coaching search process.

"This does not pass the smell test for me. Because all the gambling sites have reported for at least two weeks that JJ Redick is a done deal," Bayless said on Thursday's edition of FS1's Undisputed.

"Why would you go through multiple interviews with JJ Redick, and then [James] Borrego, and then Sam Cassell... Reportedly, multiple with a couple of them, and at least one with the others."

Bayless added that this situation looks like Redick rejected the Californians' offer and they turned their sights to a different target in Hurley:

"Woj [Adrian Wojnarowski] just reported that the primary focus, the target from Day 1 was Dan Hurley. I just find that a little hard to believe 'cause, maybe these things didn't go so well, maybe they had JJ in their sights... They could have talked and talked and talked it into oblivion until he finally said, 'You know what? There are too many strings attached, you got too many in-office politics.'

"We've heard the stories about the Kobe clique inside the Lakers, the Magic clique inside the Lakers, and maybe JJ finally said, 'You know what? I got a really good gig, I'm really enjoying my podcast and my television, and why would I inflict this upon myself?'"

LeBron James hailed Dan Hurley on JJ Redick's podcast while Darvin Ham was still with the Lakers

LeBron James isn't a stranger to Dan Hurley's tactics, as he lauded the coach back in April when he was a guest on JJ Redick's 'The Old Man and the Three' show. He also took to Twitter to show his admiration for Hurley.

"He's so DAMN GOOD!!! Along with his staff. Super creative with their O! Love it," James wrote on Twitter.

Almost two months laters, the King is reportedly close to joining forces with Hurley in the NBA.