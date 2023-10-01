"This has been a phobia of mine" - Tristan Thompson's $60 million-rich ex Khloe Kardashian reveals what "freaks" her out so much

NBA champion Tristan Thompson’s ex Khloe Kardashian is scared of whales. It came to the fore in the Season 4 premiere of the popular television show “The Kardashians” last week.

While she grew up along the coast of California, the reality star and businesswoman, whose net worth is $60 million, revealed that whales have been a lifelong phobia of her.

On a post on social media platform X, she shared about her fear of whales:

“This has been a phobia of mine for years. I don’t want anything bad to happen to whales, and I know the phobia is totally irrational, but we don’t pick our phobias.

"I low-key have a fear of the ocean, but a whale I can’t even look at, it freaks me out so much.”

Khloe Kardashian wrote on the comments section:

“Oh my God, is that relatable? I hope so because I feel like such an idiot, admitting that it freaks me the f@#k out.”

“They are ginormous, and we discover new species all the time. Over 80% of our oceans are unchartered. That’s f@#king bananas! We don’t even know what’s in there.”

Khloe Kardashian’s $60 million net worth stems from earnings he receives from her businesses, brand deals and television appearances, particularly on “The Kardashians,” where she stars along with her siblings Kim and Khloe and Kendall and Kylie Jenner.

One of her notable business ventures is Good American clothing brand, known for its inclusive sizing and body positivity. Among the brands she has collaborated with include Puma, Protein World and DIFF Eyewear. These are apart from the ventures she has with her sisters.

She and Tristan Thompson were together from 2016-2021, and they have two children together, True and Tatum. Before that, Khloe married another NBA player, Lamar Odom, in 2009 but filed for divorce in 2013. Their separation was finalized in 2016.

Khloe, too, once dated former NBA most valuable player James Harden.

Complicated relationship of Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian

Canadian-American NBA player Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian started dating in 2016 and had a complicated on-again, off-again kind of relationship, stemming primarily from cheating allegations against the player.

The two are no longer together, but according to reports, they're co-parenting their now-four-year-old daughter, True Thompson, and the baby boy they welcomed in August last year, Tatum, through surrogacy.

Tristan Thompson is a 13-year NBA veteran and an NBA champion with the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2016. Last season, he split time playing for the Indiana Pacers (four games) and the Chicago Bulls (23 games).