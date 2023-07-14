"This s*** ain’t over” – Darvin Ham takes shot at 'LA Lakers’ Daddy' Michael Malone 

The animosity between the LA Lakers and the Denver Nuggets has blown to an all-out rivalry as Darvin Ham addressed the comments made by Michael Malone during their championship parade. While fans and the team enjoyed the parade, Malone was introduced to the Denver crowd as the "Lakers' Daddy."

The two teams went against each other in the Western Conference finals where the Nuggets won four straight games to sweep the Lakers. Following that series, they defeated the Miami Heat in six games and won their first title in franchise history. Even after that, Denver couldn't get the Los Angeles squad out of its mind.

Since then, the Lakers have remained calm and quiet about their "rivalry." Until recently when Ham, the Lakers' coach, didn't think twice about holding back and had a message for Malone for next season on Marc Stein's podcast.

"That’s what they call him now? The 'Lakers’ Daddy?'" Ham said. "God bless his soul. This s**t ain’t over. … God bless his soul."

It looks like Ham is ready to play against the Nuggets next season and prove that they've improved over the offseason. In his first year with the Lakers, the team had a 43-39 record, improving by 10 wins and qualifying for the play-in tournament. By winning its play-in game, the team secured the seventh spot in the West.

Surprisingly, they went all the way to the Western Conference finals. They went head-to-head against Denver, a team with a better record and deeper roster. Still, it was an incredible first year for Ham and the Lakers, who are looking forward to having a better run next season.

Nick Wright thinks it'll be an incredible accomplishment if LeBron James wins the title next season for the LA Lakers

LeBron James will enter his 21st season in the NBA in October. Los Angeles will try its best to contend for a title now that it's added decent players. Analyst Nick Wright believes that if the LA Lakers win with James as the best player next season, it'll be the best accomplishment of anyone's career.

"If the Lakers win the title next year and LeBron is the level of player he was this year," Wright said, "which I think he was the best player on the team. I think Anthony Davis was unbelievable. I think LeBron was the best player on the team. ... If you could be the best player on the team in Year 21, it would be the greatest accomplishment of anyone's career."

First Things First @FTFonFS1 "If the Lakers win the title next year and LeBron is the best player on the team in Year 21, it would be the greatest accomplishment of anyone's career." — @getnickwright "If the Lakers win the title next year and LeBron is the best player on the team in Year 21, it would be the greatest accomplishment of anyone's career." — @getnickwright https://t.co/naFxRct5y2

James will be among six men who have played 21 NBA seasons. Only one, Vince Carter, has played 22.

Big things are expected for the LA Lakers as they try their best to become contenders for the upcoming season.

