"This s**t is a f***ing joke" - PJ Tucker seemingly frustrated as Clippers fail to make move at NBA trade deadline

Many were expecting PJ Tucker to be moved at the NBA trade deadline. However, the deadline has passed, and he's still with the LA Clippers, which has frustrated him. The only move the Clippers made was acquiring the rights to Ismael Kamagate in exchange for $2.68 million in cash.

Tucker has not denied that he isn't having a great time with the Clippers, as he isn't getting playing time. He was part of the James Harden trade earlier this season but has only appeared in 12 games for the team. Minutes are also a problem for him, as he averages 14.4 minutes.

There were rumors about Tucker's future with the team at the deadline. However, that didn't happen. As the trade deadline concluded, the 2021 champion shared an Instagram story.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"All this s**t is a f**king joke," Tucker posted.

Tucker shared his frustration about not being traded on social media

Earlier this season, it was reported that there was a chance for Tucker to reunite with either of his former teams. The Miami Heat and the Milwaukee Bucks have been interested in trading for the forward.

Tucker shared his frustration and wants to join a team where he feels needed.

"I want to be somewhere where I’m needed, wanted and can do it all," Tucker said via Marc J. Spears. "I don’t know what’s going to happen but I have my fingers crossed and I’m hoping to go somewhere else whether I get bought out and choose where I go or where I can play," .

Expand Tweet

You might also be interested in reading this: IN PHOTOS: PJ Tucker turns heads with exclusive Nike Book 1 PE sneakers for Celtics showdown

A PJ Tucker buyout is unlikely

There's still a chance for PJ Tucker to join a team where he's needed if he decides to buy out his contract. He's in the second year of his three-year, $33 million deal. According to Marc J. Spears, the Clippers might not buy out his contract.

Expand Tweet

According to sources, the team has been looking for ways to resolve a role for him in the roster or elsewhere. The Clippers are trying to win a title and have younger, more athletic players surrounding their stars. Creating a role for Tucker has been difficult as there are more capable players on the roster than him.

He doesn't have much to offer offensively, as he's shooting 27% from beyond the arc this season. On the defensive end, he's too vertically challenged to be a primary defender as a power forward.

Also read: "Disrespecting Virgil": PJ Tucker's custom OFF-WHITE x Nike Kobe 5s draws flak from fans

Check out all NBA Trade Deadline 2024 deals here as big moves are made!