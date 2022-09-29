“This team could sneak up and be in the Conference Finals this year” – NBA analyst predicts with the return of former all-star the Pelicans could advance to Finals, says they have all other pieces ready to win

With the start of the NBA season slowly approaching, the New Orleans Pelicans are one team that fans can't wait to see take the court. After missing an entire season with a broken foot, Zion Williamson could give the Pelicans a much-needed boost.

Former NBA champion Kendrick Perkins has high hopes for the young team.

There are tons of predictions regarding which teams will do well this season, even though the official start won't be happening for a few more weeks. For many, Zion Williamson's return is highly anticipated. Their high-flying forward is a crowd favorite and one of the reasons the Pelicans' games are sure to be entertaining.

The former Duke Blue Devil spent the entire 2021-22 NBA season rehabbing his broken foot that he injured days before the Summer League Games. His injury caused controversy as he gained a noticeable amount of weight during his rehab. There was no definite timetable for his return, so fans have waited eagerly to see Williamson back in action.

Despite his absence, the Pelicans were able to win a decent number of games to qualify for the NBA Play-In Tournament. The team was able to beat the San Antonio Spurs and the Los Angeles Clippers to secure the eighth seed. Although they were eliminated in the first round by the Phoenix Suns, the Pelicans were able to put up a fight.

Former NBA player and now ESPN analyst Kendrick Perkins expects big things from the New Orleans Pelicans upon Zion Williamson's return. Here's what he had to say.

"I think, the Conference Finals. We have to remember, they were a game seven away from beating the Phoenix Suns, and they wasn't even healthy," Perkins said.

"They have the pieces. They have perimeter defense. And look, let's not leave this out. When it comes down to coach Willie Green, he's one of the best young coaches in the game right now. He has the respect of their locker room. They have big [Jonas] Valanciunas down there, a walking double-double."

Perk ended his take with this:

"This team could sneak up and be in the Conference Finals this year, especially in the West."

The Pelicans could go as far as the NBA Finals this season upon Zion Williamson's return

New Orleans Pelicans v Miami Heat

The New Orleans Pelicans are a young, rising team that's full of potential. The All-Star tandem between Brandon Ingram and Williamson will play a big role in their postseason bouts this season. Additionally, they have a great group of veterans that are experienced enough to guide the team.

Perkins may be right with his take on the Pelicans this season. Their perimeter defense might be the key to their success. Last season, the Pelicans finished third in offensive rebounds per game with 12.0 in the entire NBA. This was accomplished with Williamson on the sidelines. His return could add another threat on the offensive glass, and it could also improve their defensive rebounding.

It might be a small thing for others, but controlling the boards could lead to a plethora of opportunities for the team. With Williamson back in the lineup, the team will have a ton more chances at beating teams on the open court.

The New Orleans Pelicans are expected to be a dark horse contender for the 2022-23 NBA season.

