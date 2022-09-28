“We know he's a franchise player…I expect big things from Zion” – Former NBA champion expects an imposing comeback from Zion Williamson, suspects clarity on his health and role on the team

After missing the 2021-22 season with a broken foot, Zion Williamson is set to return for the New Orleans Pelicans this season.

Williamson is one of the most exciting players in the league. His freakish athleticism was one of the reasons he was highly recruited back in college. But his health has been the biggest issue holding him back since he's arrived in the NBA. His inability to stick to a healthy diet and problems with his conditioning have caused him to miss a lot of games.

Prior to Summer League in 2021, the former Duke Blue Devil suffered a broken foot that sidelined him for the entire season. While recovering, Williamson gained a considerable amount of weight. Experts speculated that his weight gain slowed down the rehabbing process of his broken foot. His lower body couldn't handle all the weight he was accumulating.

With him on the sidelines, the Pelicans were able to find success. They acquired CJ McCollum from the Portland Trail Blazers at the trade deadline to improve their offense and playmaking. Brandon Ingram's return from a lengthy absence provided them with another scoring threat in tight games. The Pelicans were able to secure the eighth seed, and make the playoffs for the first time since 2018.

Perkins believes Zion Williamson has learned from his mistakes. A healthy Williamson will take the Pelicans to the next level.

"Kudos to Zion, because from my understanding, he cleaned up his circle and the people around him that actually got him moving in the right direction," said Perkins.

"We know he's a franchise player. But with all the firepower that they have offensively, I just want to see how he's gonna be utilized in that offense."

"Is he gonna play small forward? Is he gonna play center at times? Whatever the case may be, I expect big things from Zion."

Zion Williamson is looking a lot healthier than before

New Orleans Pelicans Media Day

Zion Williamson shocked everyone with how good he looked at Pelicans' media day earlier this week. His doughy physique has disappeared. It looked like the six-foot-seven big man spent a ton of time in the weight room this summer. He silenced the people who made fun of him last season.

Back in November of 2021, there was footage of Zion Williamson working out and looking out of shape. This was all after the high-flying sensation was diagnosed with a broken foot.

NBA legends Charles Barkley and Shaquille O'Neal couldn't help but poke fun at him. The now-famous clip shows Barkley and O'Neal laughing at Zion Williamson, but topping it off by giving him meaningful advice.

Zion looks like he's in better shape and has shed off the unnecessary fat he obtained through his rehab process. Video clips and photos of Zion Williamson being in amazing shape have circulated on the internet.

The Pelicans kick off their 2022-23 season against the Brooklyn Nets on October 19.

