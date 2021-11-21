“This team is special; we coming” – Bradley Beal fires a warning to the rest of NBA after Washington Wizards notch up their 11th win of the season

Bradley Beal and the Washington Wizards got their revenge victory against the Miami Heat on Saturday night. After losing the first game of a back-to-back set against Miami on Thursday, the Wizards managed to eke out a narrow win against the Heat in front of their home fans.

Bradley Beal, who had 21 points and nine assists in the contest, sounded off a warning to the rest of the NBA as the Washington Wizards brought up their 11th win of the season on the back of the 103-100 win. Beal said:

“We’re getting our D.C. swagger back. The fans know. They feel the energy and we feed off the energy. So please continue to support us. We gonna continue to go hard. This team is special. We coming, we coming.”

It was a tough win for the Washington Wizards, who lost by 15 to Miami on Thursday. The Wizards trailed by 10 points (84-94) with under five minutes left in the game. But the home team managed to outscore the visitors 19-6 in the final 4:20 to level the four-game season series between the two teams at 1-1. Bradley Beal explained that the Wizards’ physical play was a big factor in their win. Beal stated:

“It wasn’t easy. We just stayed in the game. We know it’s a game of runs. We know how tough of a team Miami is and they sent us a message last game. They were more physical than we were. I think, what’s his name, Gabe Vincent said something after the game that we didn’t too much like. He called us soft. We kind of took it a little personal tonight. We wanted to make it a physical game because they are a physical team. We made a good run man and we closed it out.”

Bradley Beal of the Washington Wizards says it’s “awesome to have teammates that I can trust in”

Bradley Beal was also most effusive in his praise for his Washington Wizards teammates following the win. Spencer Dinwiddie and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope hitt big shots down the stretch and Kyle Kuzma knocked down most of his clutch free throws.

Bradley Beal had adequate support from his team as the Washington Wizards managed to put one past the Heat. Beal acknowledged the contribution of the other players who made a difference to the result on the night. Bradley Beal said:

“Most definitely man. It was tough. I got to continue to bring the ball over, but it’s awesome to be able to have teammates that I can trust in, being able to get the ball to and for them to make plays and make shots and keep us in the game and win us this game. It was definitely big shots. Big free throws by Kuzma down the stretch. Big shots by Spence and KCP. Collectively, it was a great defensive effort."

