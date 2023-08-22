"This is trash": Fans baffled at Skip Bayless' Undisputed debate show's reported rotating lineup featuring Keyshawn Williams 

Skip Bayless is set to receive a slew of new co-hosts on Fox Sports 1's popular Undisputed program. With the departure of Shannon Sharpe, a vacancy has been left for the network to fill.

While there has been plenty of speculation as to who could end up replacing Sharpe, Fox Sports 1 seems prepared to shake things up. According to a report from Front Office Sports and Bayless himself, Undisputed will return on Aug. 28 with a rotating group of co-hosts for Skip Bayless.

Former NFL notables Richard Sherman, Michael Irvin and Keyshawn Johnson will be in the rotation, creating a star-studded lineup. Despite that, the reactions from fans began to pour in, with some of the reactions being quite negative.

Looking at the three men who will co-host Undisputed with Skip Bayless

With the latest announcement, things could get interesting. Given that, let's take a look at the three men who will be replacing Shannon Sharpe on Undisputed.

Richard Sherman

Richard Sherman is an NFL Super Bowl champion and three-time First-team All-Pro cornerback. Sherman, who also co-hosts Amazon's Thursday Night Football, is expected to appear on 50-100 episodes opposite Bayless a year.

The two men also have quite a tense past, with Sherman famously telling Bayless, "I'm better at life than you," 10 years ago during an ESPN appearance.

Keyshawn Johnson

Keyshawn Johnson has made quite the career for himself in broadcasting following his 2006 NFL retirement. The Super Bowl champion and three-time Pro Bowler spent over a decade with ESPN following his retirement.

After recently being let go by ESPN, Johnson's move to Fox Sports 1 to sit opposite Skip Bayless is a big one.

Michael Irvin

Michael Irvin has become another staple of the NFL season. With his work for NFL Network, Irvin has been able to put his NFL experience to good use. With an outspoken personality, the expectation is that he and Skip Bayless will create fireworks on a consistent basis as they verbally battle on Undisputed.

With plenty of exciting options for Fox Sports 1 on a day-to-day basis, it seems the network is eager to establish its dominance throughout the NFL season. With things set to begin on Sept. 7 for a big NFL Kickoff day, the Aug. 28 return of Undisputed is sure to be a big one.

