Why is 'Undisputed' not airing on Fox Sports? Insider reveals reason behind show’s absence after Shannon Sharpe’s exit

Fox Sports 1’s 'Undisputed' hasn’t been on air since Shannon Sharpe left the program, leaving Skip Bayless without a debate partner.

However, the veteran sports media personality tweeted that the popular show will return on air on August 28.

Bayless posted:

“LeBron isn’t the only one in the lab this summer. Can’t wait to unveil Undisputed just in time for football season.”

But with time constantly ticking, there’s no definitive word yet on who will take over from the Pro Football Hall of Fame tight end.

According to Front Office Sports’ Michael McCarthy, their inability to find Sharpe’s replacement triggered the two-month layoff. After agreeing to a contract buyout, the three-time Super Bowl champion left the program after the 2023 NBA Finals.

Sharpe has been a staple sports talk personality after doing 'Undisputed' with Bayless since September 2016. He has parlayed his brand onto the Club Shay Shay podcast, which he will continue outside of FOX.

Likewise, McCarthy also noted that Bayless has the final say on internal decisions for the show. Therefore, he will have a big say on the next person sitting across the table. That reality may in fact turn off many on-air talents from working with Bayless.

There’s no shortage of potential replacements for Sharpe. FOX could hire either Max Kellerman or Keyshawn Johnson, who were both affected by the recent round of ESPN on-cam talent layoffs.

There were also talks of LeSean McCoy potentially taking over. The two-time Super Bowl champion might have even hinted about joining the show. However, it’s pure speculation for now.

Still, replacing Shannon Sharpe will undoubtedly be difficult, considering the popularity and personality he crafted as 'Undisputed’s host for nearly seven years.

While nothing is sure about the show's future, Skip Bayless recently revealed on his eponymous podcast that rapper Lil Wayne will be more involved in the show. Aside from creating the show’s theme song, 'No Mercy', the hip-hop artist has also been a constant guest.

Will Shannon Sharpe join ESPN?

After leaving Fox Sports, there are rumors that Sharpe might ply his craft to his former network’s rival, ESPN.

Two of ESPN’s more prominent names, Stephen A. Smith and Pat McAfee, have somewhat subtly recruited Sharpe to join them. McAfee reportedly signed a five-year, $85 million contract to air his daily sports talk show after 'Get Up' and 'First Take'.

Meanwhile, Smith has debated with a revolving door of 'First Take' co-hosts, from JJ Redick to Chris “Mad Dog” Russo.

Shannon Sharpe is reportedly also in talks with FanDuel to be one of their hosts. McAfee took an early exit from his four-year, $120 million deal from FanDuel to join ESPN starting Fall of 2023.

