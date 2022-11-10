"This whole place should be going crazy; They should be storming the court right" - Jeff Van Gundy commends Kevin Durant and Brooklyn Nets for sublime performance

Kevin Durant put on a show for the crowd at Barclays Center on Wednesday night. With the Brooklyn Nets superstar notching a high-scoring triple-double to lead the team to a win, Jeff Van Gundy commended KD for his sublime performance.

The Nets have been a franchise in disarray this season. Featuring offseason drama that has percolated into the regular season, Brooklyn have had a tough time coping with their internal problems.

In light of several issues, including Kyrie Irving's recent controversies, the Nets haven't had a lot of reasons to celebrate. However, the arrival of Jacque Vaughn has certainly shown signs of change.

The Nets appear to be on a roll as they have notched a 3-1 record with Vaughn at the helm. However, Vaughn's arrival has also seen a subsequent rise in Kevin Durant's proficiency.

Durant has been reminiscent of his former self in the past few games. This aspect certainly came to fruition on Wednesday night against the New York Knicks.

KD looked transcendent against the Knicks as he led the Brooklyn Nets to a 112-85 blowout win. He recorded a triple-double of 29 points, 12 rebounds and 12 assists. To top things off, he also played an active role on the defensive end by coming up with a steal and two blocks.

In light of Kevin Durant's spectacular outing, ESPN commentator and former NBA coach Jeff Van Gundy had to offer props to the Nets superstar. He said:

"This whole place should be going crazy. They should be storming the court right now. That was one of the great performances you could see. That still was a very muted response.

"I think the whole Nets team deserved it. They put in a brilliant game tonight."

The Nets, as a whole, fed off of Kevin Durant's energy and gave it their best against their city rivals. With players such as Seth Curry and Edmond Sumner playing a vital role on the offensive end, the team was firing on all cylinders.

Van Gundy made note of the audience's delayed reaction to Kevin Durant's exit from the stage. Given KD's impressive performance, one would naturally expect a more hyped reaction. However, Brooklyn still seems to be reeling from the turbulence the franchise has gone through as of late.

With an important win on the books, the Brooklyn Nets found themselves improving to 5-7 for the season. Making a gradual rise up the ranks of the East, the Nets could be on the verge of turning their season around.

Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets are far from being in the clear

New York Knicks v Brooklyn Nets

The Brooklyn Nets will hope to ride the wave of their recent success. With Jacque Vaughn officially at the helm as head coach, the Nets have certainly gained some stability. However, the team still has some issues to deal with.

A primary issue emerges in the form of Kyrie Irving. Given the recent controversies that have surrounded the superstar, Irving finds himself in a complicated position where he has to earn his currency back with the NBA.

While the guard has made some progress, there is rising speculation that he will find himself on the trade block sooner rather than later.

Meanwhile, Ben Simmons is another player who has featured in trade rumors as of late. With some executives suggesting that Simmons may find himself included in trade talks with the Dallas Mavericks, Brooklyn has a lot to consider.

