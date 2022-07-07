“This was a worse team than the majority of the college teams he faced in the NCAA Tournament” - Nick Wright says we can’t take anything from Chet Holmgren’s first Summer League game

The debut of OKC Thunder rookie Chet Holmgren in the Salt Lake City Summer League sent the basketball world into a frenzy on Tuesday night.

The second overall pick in the draft didn't disappoint, taking over the game on both ends and finishing with 23 points, seven rebounds, four assists and six blocks. It was an eye-opening performance from Holmgren, who had fans buzzing.

Although it was a remarkable showing in a 98-77 win over the Utah Jazz, Summer League is always rife with overreactions. On "First Things First," analyst Nick Wright pumped the brakes on reading too much into Holmgren's performance:

"I am rooting for Chet. ... But the Jazz were playing Tacko Fall, eight other undrafted guys and Jared Butler. Chet played as well as he could've, but we can't take anything from it. This was a worse team than the majority of the teams he faced in the NCAA Tournament."

Chet Holmgren impresses during Summer League debut

It didn't take long for Chet Holmgren to deliver on the hype of being one of the top selections in the draft. He got the undivided attention of the basketball world after his jaw-dropping debut.

Holmgren was magnificent in his 23-point outing, going 7-for-9, including 4-for-6 from 3-point range.

It looks as if the Thunder might have a building block in Holmgren. Despite plenty of concern about his thin frame, Holmgren was a disruptive force around the basket. One of the most impressive defensive prospects in recent memory, Holmgren blocked six shots and was challenged often by the opposition.

The Thunder next will face the Memphis Grizzlies in their final game of the Salt Lake City Summer League. After that, Holmgren and the Thunder will play in the Las Vegas Summer League.

Holmgren, a consensus second-team All-American, was the West Coast Conference Defensive Player of the Year and Newcomer of the Year at Gonzaga. Holmgren came to Gonzaga after being recognized as the national player of the year as a senior at Minnehaha Academy in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

He followed Jalen Suggs, who he had played with at Minnehaha Academy, to Gonzaga. Suggs, the WCC Newcomer of the Year and a consensus second-team All-American in 2020-21, was the No. 5 pick of the Orlando Magic in 2021. Both Holmgren and Suggs were five-star recruits. Suggs started 45 games for Orlando last season.

