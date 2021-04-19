"This year, we have high championship aspirations”- Aaron Gordon on Denver Nuggets' title chances and Jamal Murray's absence

The Denver Nuggets are on a roll this season, registering an impressive 36-20 record in the competitive Western Conference. Their offense has not struggled despite losing point guard Jamal Murray to a season-ending ACL injury. Credit for their consistent performances should go to Mike Malone and the frontcourt duo of Aaron Gordon and Nikola Jokic.

Aaron Gordon expresses admiration for Denver Nuggets teammate Nikola Jokic, reveals title aspirations

Denver Nuggets superstar Nikola Jokic is in the thick of the NBA MVP race

Denver Nuggets power forward Aaron Gordon participated in a one-on-one conversation with 'The Athletic', in which he spoke about his fit with the team and much more. Starting with how he has settled into the starting lineup, Gordon said:

"I’ve just been able to fit in seamlessly. With the IQ that Denver plays with, and the passing ability of Joker, the talent level and just the organization, I’m just happy, you know? I’m happy for a fresh start."

The athletic forward was also full of praise for the team's talisman and MVP candidate Nikola Jokic.

"He’s a basketball genius. That’s really what it comes down to. He’s playing it like it’s chess, seeing it three steps ahead," said Aaron Gordon.

The former Orlando Magic man was then asked about the Denver Nuggets' goal this year, to which he replied:

"This year, we have high, high aspirations — championship aspirations. I feel like we have a good chance to go as far as we want to.”

The Denver Nuggets have been an offensive juggernaut this season, managing a brilliant offensive rating of 117.9. Nikola Jokic has been in inspirational touch, averaging 26 points, 11 rebounds and 8 assists along with 1.5 steals. He is a clear favorite for the NBA MVP award, and the Denver Nuggets' hopes of making a deep postseason run will depend on the Serbian big, especially in Jamal Murray's absence.

“When you’ve got (Nikola Jokic) on the floor, you have a chance to win every single night.”



Aaron Gordon and the Nuggets still have championship aspirations.



📚: https://t.co/Yr4AKAjvbY pic.twitter.com/SP03HT0fyW — The Athletic (@TheAthletic) April 19, 2021

Aaron Gordon and Nikola Jokic have struck a fruitful partnership as a part of the Denver Nuggets frontcourt. The big Serbian has already assisted Gordon on more occasions than any Orlando Magic player has done this season, which is a testament to Jokic's ability to find his teammates in the paint.

The Denver Nuggets are heading to the 2021 NBA Playoffs

The Denver Nuggets made the Western Conference finals last season against all odds, reaching that juncture after two improbable seven-game series against the Utah Jazz and LA Clippers. However, they fell to the eventual champions LA Lakers in five games.

Aaron Gordon all in Jokic's bag 🎒 pic.twitter.com/WvtzEIWsR2 — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) April 17, 2021

Aaron Gordon and co. will be looking to mount another title charge in the 2020-21 campaign, and it is safe to say that his partnership with Nikola Jokic will play an important role in their NBA Championship hopes.

