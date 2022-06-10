“Those Celtics will still be ringless, just like you” - Draymond Green’s response to CJ McCollum after the latter told him he picked the Celtics to win the NBA Finals

Draymond Green and CJ McCollum had a chat after the Golden State Warriors lost to the Boston Celtics in Game 3 of the NBA Finals. Green was on his way to the postgame conference when McCollum finished covering the game for ESPN.
The New Orleans Pelicans shooting guard informed the Warriors forward that he picked the Celtics to win Game 3 and ultimately the championship. Green has always been one of the best trash talkers, so his response to McCollum’s prediction was priceless:
“That’s fine. Those Celtics will still be ringless, just like you. Respect.”
McCollum was reeling with Green’s comeback. He didn’t have time to reply as the former Defensive Player of the Year walked away.
The Golden State Warriors’ charismatic leader was still extremely confident after his team just got blown off the court by the Celtics. Draymond Green’s anemic performance against Boston was one of the biggest reasons why the Bay Area team lost.
If Green wants to back up his trash talk, he can’t come out for Game 4 falling way short of his bark. After all the trash talk he did in Game 2, he played so poorly that he called his game “s**t” in the postgame interview.
The five-time All-Star promised to meet the Boston Celtics force with the Warriors' version of the force. He will be at the forefront of. After getting punked in Game 2, Boston adjusted and responded with more intensity and focus.
It’ll be interesting to see how Green’s vow will affect the Boston Celtics' play in Game 4.
Draymond Green may have to spend more time inside the paint than chasing Jaylen Brown around in the perimeter
Steve Kerr's move to let Draymond Green guard Jaylen Brown worked to perfection in Game 2. The perennial All-NBA Defensive team member clamped down on Brown and made himself a nuisance all over the floor.
The ploy backfired in Game 3 as the Boston Celtics overwhelmed the Golden State Warriors inside the paint on both ends. With Green often scampering around the perimeter, Boston lorded it over the boards 47-31. The Celtics' 15-6 edge in offensive rebounds was a killer the Warriors couldn’t overcome.
Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum, Derek White and Marcus Smart were determined to punish the Warriors' lackluster interior defense. The Celtics’ 52 points in the paint will be another reason Draymond Green could stay inside the shaded lane more often than not.
Instead of Brown, Green may see more time in the post jostling with Robert Williams III.
The Celtics’ young center has been a pillar on the boards and a nightmare to go against on defense. So far, he’s made a huge impact for the Celtics and could be Green’s primary assignment in Game 4.