"Those guys have their history": Keegan Murray expresses gratitude toward Paul George and Klay Thompson for recognizing his game

Keegan Murray had a stellar rookie season last year. The Iowa product cemented himself as a starter in the Sacramento Kings' lineup. Murray played a critical role in the team's bid to end their record 16-year playoff drought. He finished with averages of 12.2 points and 4.6 rebounds per game.

What stood out the most about his game was his 3-point shooting. It's the skillset that is most coveted in today's NBA. Murray proved he could have a long career due to his exploits from beyond the arc. With the Kings scripting one of the best underdog stories, Murray also received the recognition he deserved for his spectacular production.

Four-time NBA champion Klay Thompson and All-Star forward Paul George recently acknowledged what Murray brought to the table for the Kings. During an appearance on George's show, 'Podcast P,' he and his former AAU teammate Thompson delved into Murray's abilities as a shooter as they drafted hypothetical teams consisting of shooters only.

"He can shoot," Klay said.

"He's elite at the 3-point line," George echoed. "He's got a cannon. He can shoot the s**t out of it."

Keegan Murray has taken note of the appreciation from Thompson and George. In an interview with Sportskeeda's Mark Medina, Murray expressed gratitude towards the recognition brought by these stars, saying:

"That was cool because those guys have their history and are really good players in this league. It’s cool to have that recognition from top guys in the league.”

Keegan Murray could be a vital piece for the Sacramento Kings' hopes of sustaining a turnaround

The Sacramento Kings have finally found their feet again. The Kings finished third in the stacked Western Conference last season with a 48-34 record, securing homecourt in their playoffs return. They have the right coach, two centerpieces, the complimentary pieces like Keegan Murray that fit and the momentum from last year's run to the playoffs.

Sustaining this form is critical. The De'Aaron Fox's and Domantas Sabonis' of the world have proved their mettle and will likely continue making an impact. But it's players like Murray who must ensure they remain consistent. His efficient 12-points-per-game contribution was crucial to the team's offense No. 1 rated offense last year.

Keegan Murray must continue developing his skillset to become a legitimate third option on this team. It's a realistic goal. The Kings will expect him to make a significant sophomore leap, keeping in mind the maturity he displayed in his debut season. Murray might be the 'X' factor for the Kings moving forward.