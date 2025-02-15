"Thought this was Dennis Rodman" - NBA fans go wild over Kai Cenat’s flexing gold suit ahead of All-Star Celebrity Game

NBA fans went wild after Kai Cenat made his entrance at the All-Star Celebrity Game. The social media influencer left no stone unturned in making his intentions clear before taking the court. He arrived in a gold suit, holding a cigar in his right hand and a leather bag in his left.

Cenat might not be the best player on his team, but he is unmatched when it comes to building anticipation before an event. His grand entrance had NBA fans cracking up on X (formerly Twitter).

Upon seeing Cenat’s outfit, some fans were reminded of NBA legend Dennis Rodman and comedian Kevin Hart.

"Thought that was Dennis Rodman. 😭," one fan wrote.

"He gives me Kevin hart vibes," another fan wrote.

Cenat's bold look was so impressive that one fan joked he already looked like the MVP.

Kai out here looking like an MVP candidate before even touching the ball. 😂🔥," the fan wrote.

Some fans hilariously poked fun at the YouTuber's stature.

"The basket ball net is 10 times his height," the fan wrote.

"Bro abouta drop a loud 4 points," another fan wrote.

Referencing his outfit, some fans joked that Kai Cenat looked like he was ready to drop 40 points and win a Grammy at the same time.

"Bro dressed like he about to drop 40 points & a Grammy-winning album at the same time. 🎤🏀," one fan wrote.

"This man about to be on House of Highlights whether he hoops or airballs. 🤣," another wrote.

Coach 2 Chainz tells Kai Cenat to pass the ball during All-Star Celebrity Game

Kai Cenat's energy and enthusiasm aren’t getting the appreciation they deserve — perhaps because he is still paying the price for last season’s hype. During last year’s All-Star Celebrity Game promised to drop 45 points but ended up barely touching the ball.

This time, he is making an early plea to coach 2 Chainz for more minutes on the court. While begging for playing time, he jokingly accused people of hating on him last year.

"They was hating on me last year. I scored on 100% from the field. Just give me minutes please."

However, 2 Chainz responded by convincing him to pass the ball, telling him that if he passed, he would get it back for a shot.

Cenat later posted the video on his IG story with his reaction.

"wtf coach," he wrote in the caption.

This is not the first time Kai Cenat has felt doubted by his coach. Angel Reese also gave him a hard time during Super Bowl weekend.

At the YouTube Creator Flag Football Game, Cenat had to plead for playing time. A viral video showed him begging head coach Angel Reese not to substitute him

