Thunder could pursue heavily coveted Kyle Kuzma for Josh Giddey to bolster frontcourt: Report

OKC Thunder had a fairly successful postseason this year. However, they were unable to replicate their regular-season performance, which was the best in the Western Conference, and were defeated by the Dallas Mavericks in the playoffs. Thunder is reportedly ready to make some changes to the roster and get ready for the next season.

According to NBA writer Jake Weinbach, the team is pursuing LeBron James’ former teammate with the LA Lakers and Washington Wizards star Kyle Kuzma this offseason. They are ready to offer Josh Giddey and draft picks in exchange for Kuzma.

The move by OKC can solve some problems for the team. Kuzma can provide them with an excellent scoring option apart from Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and length on the floor. The Thunder needed an additional scorer apart from SGA and Jalen Williams in the playoffs.

Since getting traded from the Lakers, Kuzma has taken on a leadership role with the Wizards. He led his team’s offense and averaged a team-high 22.2 points per game in 70 games.

He could be a great fit alongside SGA and Williams. Moreover, OKC will also not have a big issue adding Kuzma to their starting lineup.

Should the Thunder target Lauri Markkanen this offseason?

According to Zach Buckley from Bleacher Report and The Athletic Tony Jones, Lauri Markkanen can be a good fit for OKC going into the next season. He has been on the Jazz’s roster for two years and hasn’t seen much success with the team. However, the biggest question is: would the Jazz give away their best player yet again?

The Utah Jazz revamped the entire roster and traded away superstar players like Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert. Since then, they haven’t been able to achieve much and haven’t been able to qualify for the playoffs.

Markkanen has an elite offensive game, apart from the length he provides on the floor. OKC is already a solid team and Markkanen’s addition can substantially increase the Thunder’s chances of winning the title next season.

The team is out of the development period and the team can give away some decent and good players to bring a star. They can trade a young player like Josh Giddey and add some draft picks to lure Jazz to engage in a possible trade.

However, there is still a big doubt if the Jazz would even lend their ears to the offer.

Last season, Markkanen led the Jazz with 23.2 points per game, shooting 48.0% from the field and 39.9% from three. The 2022–23 Most Improved Player is also an excellent defender, something the Thunder may utilize when Chet Holmgren is not on the court.