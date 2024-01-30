NBA trade deadline: 3 reasons why immediate trades could benefit both Josh Giddey and OKC Thunder 

Josh Giddey continues to see himself in trade scenarios, as the NBA Trade Deadline is just a week away (Feb. 8). The OKC Thunder have not made the young guard available for a trade but haven't ruled out the possibility of not sending him elsewhere by next week.

Several contending teams have reportedly emerged as candidates to land the Aussie gaurd should the Thunder engage in trade talks. At the moment, there's no progress in the same, though.

Josh Giddey has not elevated his game so much this season, so the two sides could see going separate directions as the best solution. On that note, we take a look at three reasons why sending Josh Giddey elsewhere would benefit both the player and the franchise.

NBA trade deadline: Three reasons why immediate trades could benefit both Josh Giddey and OKC Thunder

#3 Josh Giddey may not reach his full potential with the Thunder

Josh Giddey has become the fourth option on OKC Thunder's offense, behind Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Chet Holmgren and Jalen Williams.

With SGA and Holmgren playing at an All-Star level, Giddey hasn't elevated his game as much as the Thunder would expect and has shown his struggles to do different things on the floor.

He has averaging 11.5 points, 4.8 rebounds and 4.6 assists, with all of them being career lows. So, it would make more sense to join another franchise where he could reach his full potential.

#2 He will become eligible for a contract extension this summer

Josh Giddey has reached his third year in the NBA. Unlike his first two years, where he shone for the OKC Thunder, things have been different this year.

The Australian guard will become eligible for a contract extension this summer, as his current deal expires in 2025. Thus, the Thunder will have to decide between sending him elsewhere and bolstering the roster or offering him a lucrative deal and keeping him long-term with the risk of failing to become a great fit next to Gilgeous-Alexander and Holmgren.

#1 OKC Thunder need another All-Star player next to SGA and Holmgren to become title favorites

It appears that the OKC Thunder's young core has the opportunity to stun the NBA and have a deep playoff run. They are third in the West and have emerged as a legit title contender.

Having a plethora of draft picks available and with Giddey as a likely trade candidate, OKC could create a very lucrative package and bring in another All-Star who would fit with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Chet Holmgren.

"If they did make him available, they could probably get something really, really good in return that makes more sense next to SGA and Chet," NBA insider Kevin O'Connor recently said, via Fox Sports.

Considering that, it remains to be seen what path GM Sam Presti will follow with just nine days left before the trade deadline.

