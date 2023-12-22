"Tied the Pistons win today": NBA fans react as Detroit Pistons stars Marvin Bagley III and Alec Burks pay off $80,000 worth of loans for 18 families

The Detroit Pistons may not be winning much these days, but the players are still getting small wins off the court. Marvin Bagley III recently announced that he and Alec Burks are working with the Michigan First Credit Union to pay off loans for 18 families. The amount of all the loans racked up to $80,000.

Bagley talked to the families about paying off their loans.

"I want a thanks to Michigan First," Bagley said. "On behalf of myself and my teammate, who couldn't be here, Alec Burks, we have a special surprise for y'all."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"We're gonna be paying off all of you guys' loans and I just want to say, meeting you guys is a special moment for me to have a position to do this. I just want to say Merry Christmas."

While the pair still couldn't escape trolling by some fans despite the nice gesture, many appreciated their generosity. Here are some of the best reactions from fans:

The Detroit Pistons head coach addresses the team's current losing streak

The Detroit Pistons haven't won a game in almost two months. The last win they had was on October 28. The Pistons had a dominating win against the Chicago Bulls that night, beating them 118-102.

The team's head coach, Monty Williams, recently addressed the team's challenges in winning games. He admitted that they have been struggling this season.

"Life can be funny," Williams said. "Just three years ago, I’m standing on the sideline coaching in the Finals. And basketball life can change up on you. Both times that I coached here with the Pistons this season I’ve thought about it. So, I’m sitting on the sideline, and I don’t feel bad about it. It’s just the way it is. I’ve always had this perspective about what other people go through."

Cade Cunningham doesn't blame Williams for their struggles and has faith in him that they'll eventually find their stride.

"He has been great," Cunningham said. "I enjoy learning from him, just the way he lives and his language. He is always spot-on. He has good timing with what he says. We have the system. We have to make the plays. It’s on us, the players. We have to find ways to expand it a little more with our talent. We’re trying to figure ourselves out through the system with growth."

There's still a chance that the Detroit Pistons could turn things around and start winning games after the year changes.

Also read: Utah Jazz vs Detroit Pistons: Prediction, starting lineup and betting tips | Dec. 21, 2023