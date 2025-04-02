TikToker Jordan makes his feelings known about unexpected fame of LeBron James 'glazing' songs

LeBron James' is one of the most popular NBA players in the modern era, and his fans have been passionate supporters of him throughout his career. One fan, TikToker Vincent Jordan, posted a 35-second song about the Lakers forward that went viral and garnered him more than 5,900 new followers on social media.

The songs hyping up James have become more popular, especially as he has leaned into the media space since the beginning of the new year. The 22-year NBA veteran has become the subject of "glazing" among fans, leading to the creation of videos and songs that hype up "The King." Jordan was one of many fans who created such content.

In an interview with Front Office Sports on Tuesday, Jordan spoke about his creation, which he said he put together as a tribute to James as the all-time great reached the 50,000-point milestone in his career.

"I didn’t really think it was going to reach the heights that it has,” Jordan said when asked if he thought his video was going to be so popular.

The fanfare surrounding LeBron James has been rampant for the past few years, especially as "GOAT" discussions become more common in the sports media landscape. To more modern NBA fans, James is considered the greatest player of all time, while older viewers vehemently back former Chicago Bull Michael Jordan as their "GOAT."

Songs like Vincent Jordan's have even caught the eye of people in the NBA world, including avid TikToker and Philadelphia 76ers guard Jared McCain. After James hit a game-winning layup against the Indiana Pacers on Mar. 26, the LA Lakers' social media team used one of the new "LeBronified" songs in their posts, taking advantage of the trend.

LeBron James' fame on and off the court

These songs are the latest example of how LeBron James has defined himself as the defining player of his generation, both on the court and among his fans. Even Jordan, who grew up a LeBron James hater, rooting instead for Paul George and the Pacers, has come around on James.

“I’m at that age now where I can look back at how long he’s been doing what he’s doing and it hits me: He’s the greatest to ever do it, for real,” Jordan said about appreciating everything James has done in his career.

Despite the fact that he is still playing at an All-NBA level, the 40-year-old forward is expected to retire within the next couple of years. When he does decide to hang up his sneakers, though, James will have one of the greatest resumes ever constructed. He is the only player to have surpassed 50,000 points in his career and stands to hold the league's all-time scoring record for decades.

