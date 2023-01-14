Scottie Pippen's ex-wife, Larsa Pippen, has reportedly been seen with Michael Jordan's son, Marcus, on multiple occasions, sparking a dating rumor. The two have denied putting any label on their relationship, but onlookers have shared their opinion on what's going on between the two.

Comedian TK Kirkland shared his take on the situation between the two people associated with the former Chicago Bulls teammates.

"I don't like her way of thinking," Kirkland said. "Her way of thinking is horrible, 'cause she is a mother and she moves carelessly. And she's gonna keep f**king with someone that one day ain't gonna put up with her bulls**t, and she's gonna end up with a bullet in her head.

"I'm just explaining some women can't play a certain game, because she's a very beautiful woman. Some men never had that. You can't play with these men's emotions. Some ain't gon' take it. Some guys don't never get a pretty girl. She's not gonna be with him that long, and she's gonna keep jumping around."

Larsa has had her journey of dating other personalities in the basketball and hip-hop world. In 2020, she had an affair with Malik Beasley, which led to the former Minnesota Timberwolves guard breaking up with his girlfriend.

Beasley isn't the only player who has been associated with Larsa. Before Tristan Thompson's relationship with Khloe Kardashian, he had a quick 10-day stint with Pippen. It wasn't overly serious, but it still matters as he falls under the same umbrella of professional basketball players.

Dani Kwateng @danikwateng Tristan Thompson (allegedly) left Jordan Craig, the mother of his first child for Khloe Kardashian — 10 days after meeting her. Somewhere in the mix he dated Larsa Pippen and hit on Jordyn Woods.



Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan spotted kissing in public

Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan spotted kissing

After not putting a label on their relationship, Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan were spotted kissing each other in public. This further confirms that the two are dating, but no has confirmed it yet.

Entertainment Tonight spoke to Larsa about the status of her relationship with the son of the six-time champion. When ET asked Larsa about the things happening around her regarding Marcus, she said:

"I have a lot of friends. I mean, I'm very social. I was married for 23 years, and this is the time for me to really hone in on my relationships. So, that's kind of what I'm doing.

"I feel like I'm in a new place, new energy, new beginnings. I'm excited about the journey and where my life is going."

