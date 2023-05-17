“To have a career like LeBron, Jordan, Shaq" – Chris Broussard demands legendary career from Victor Wembanyama

Fans are excited to see where Victor Wembanyama will land in the 2023 NBA Draft, after it was revealed last night that the top pick will be going to the San Antonio Spurs. Despite the fanfare he's gotten, there are those who have remained critical in how his game will translate in the league.

Unlike most analysts, Chris Broussard expect the top prospect to have an incredible NBA career. As he argued with Nick Wright, he laid out a realistic expectation for a player of his caliber. Broussard expects Wemby to have an all-time great career that's similar to some of the past great players.

"If he's Anthony Davis, with these expectations, that's a disappointment..." Broussard said, "if he's Kevin Durant, if he's Hakeem Olajuwon, he has not met expectations."

: Then the expectations are too high. The Spurs should go after the title now. @Chris_Broussard : If Wemby is AD, KD or Hakeem, that's a disappointment. I expect him to be one of the best players ever — to have a career like LeBron, Jordan, Duncan, Shaq or Kareem. @getnickwright : Then the expectations are too high. The Spurs should go after the title now. .@Chris_Broussard: If Wemby is AD, KD or Hakeem, that's a disappointment. I expect him to be one of the best players ever — to have a career like LeBron, Jordan, Duncan, Shaq or Kareem.@getnickwright: Then the expectations are too high. The Spurs should go after the title now. https://t.co/ARKUozIkOu

"These are my expectations for him. One of the best players ever. His expectations are to have a career like LeBron [James], [Michael] Jordan, [Tim] Duncan, Shaq [O'Neal] or Kareem [Abdul-Jabbar]. That's what the expectations are."

Wemby is the projected top pick in this year's draft and he could land with the Spurs in the 2023 NBA Draft. Given the narrative surrounding the 7-foot-4 center, people have started speculating the kind of career he'll have in the NBA. They've also started comparing him to Duncan, who had an all-time great career in San Antonio.

Victor Wembanyama expects to be picked by the Spurs in June

Metropolitans 92 v G League Ignite

As soon as it was revealed that the Spurs will be getting the top pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, Victor Wembanyama's face lit up. Many fans of the San Antonio franchise have been dreaming of the moment to get a chance to draft Wemby to the team. Their dreams could come true as he might get selected by the team in the near future.

When asked about what he thought of the NBA Draft Lottery results, he shared that he's excited to play for the famed franchise, that is, if they use their pick to choose him.

"There's a special relation between France and the Spurs because of Tony [Parker], of course and also Boris [Diaw]." Wemby said.

(via "There's a special relation between France and the Spurs. ... The whole country wanted the Spurs to have the first pick."-Victor Wembanyama(via @NBA "There's a special relation between France and the Spurs. ... The whole country wanted the Spurs to have the first pick."-Victor Wembanyama(via @NBA) https://t.co/PuPdb2KfaD

"I know half of the country, maybe if not, the whole country, wanted the Spurs to have the first pick. So, I was lookng at everyone and everyone was happy, so I was, too."

Wemby could be the future franchise star for the Spurs. It's obvious that his desired destination was San Antonio and he could turn things around for the team.

