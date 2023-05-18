“To even think that Wemby will have that career is ludicrous” – Skip Bayless discards LeBron James & Victor Wembanyama comparison

Skip Bayless, the outspoken sports commentator known for his provocative opinions, has once again stirred up controversy by discarding any comparison between basketball icons LeBron James and the highly touted Victor Wembanyama.

While the basketball world is abuzz with excitement over Wembanyama's exceptional skills and physical attributes, Bayless remains unconvinced of the young prospect's potential to surpass the greatness of LeBron James.

At a towering height of 7-foot-2 and an incredible 8-foot wingspan, Wembanyama possesses a unique set of tools that have captured the attention of basketball enthusiasts everywhere.

The number one spot is held by the San Antonio Spurs due to their exceptional player, who has remarkable ball-handling skills and an impressively fluid jump shot. It is no wonder that the Spurs are expected to select him.

— "LeBron has played so long at such a high level and is STILL going. To even THINK that Wemby will have that career is ludicrous, and it's just flat-out wrong." @RealSkipBayless on talk Wemby is the greatest prospect ever "LeBron has played so long at such a high level and is STILL going. To even THINK that Wemby will have that career is ludicrous, and it's just flat-out wrong."— @RealSkipBayless on talk Wemby is the greatest prospect ever https://t.co/j8Fxjy7n6u

"How could you even think he was going to be beyond LeBron if he's going to be on LeBron? Well, you've already proclaimed LeBron the GOAT. I don't. I think it's Jordan.

"But still, does that mean we're looking at the GOAT? Well, now what we're saying is that if, in fact, LeBron is the GOAT, let's accept that as a fact."

Bayless reminicised Lebron James' high school games, and thinks James was already an 'All time Great' at an age of 16.

"He's got more potential than he's going to be the greatest player who ever played well. The kid might be great, but people forget because LeBron has been great for so long. People forget just how great Lebron was in high school."

"LeBron has played so long at such a high level and is still going. To even think that Wemby will have that career is ludicrous, and it's just flat-out wrong."

The 71-year-old never holds back when it comes to expressing controversial opinions, but he disagrees with the idea that Wembanyama has what it takes to replicate LeBron's immense success. After all, LeBron James is a universally acknowledged basketball legend.

From LeBron James to Victor Wembanyama: Debating the evolution of Basketball greatness

Bayless acknowledges Wembanyama's exceptional physical attributes and the excitement they generate. However, he asserts that LeBron James' influence on the sport is not limited to his physique.

LeBron James in 2020 NBA Finals

Accordingly, Bayless believes that what sets LeBron apart from any other player in history is not only his superb basketball IQ but also his amazing leadership qualities. Also, the verstaility on the court helps him elevate the level of performance for everyone around him.

Bayless' dismissal of the James and Wembanyama comparison certainly may spark heated debates among fans and analysts alike. But, it serves as a reminder of the subjective nature of evaluating players' potential and the difficulty of predicting future success accurately.

In the end, only time will reveal whether Wembanyama lives up to the enormous expectations placed on him. Regardless of Bayless' skepticism, the basketball world remains captivated by the potential of Victor Wembanyama, eagerly awaiting the next chapter in his promising career.

