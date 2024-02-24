“Told you about being confident not scary”: Carmelo Anthony’s ex-wife La La Anthony roasts Funny Marco for blowing his shot at a date

La La Anthony recently appeared on the podcast with Funny Marco. La La, the ex-wife of the NBA star Carmelo Anthony, jammed up with Marco on his talk show ''Open Thoughts' and spoke about their likings in an ideal partner.

Following the interaction with La La, Marco had a chat in the DMs with her and went on to discuss as far as a date. Later, he posted an Instagram chat screenshot image of their messages where La La Anthony was seen telling Marco that had he waited for ten more minutes during the interaction, it would have resulted in a date.

"See if you would have just waited 10 more minutes you might have had a date! I told you about being confident not scary!!!😏"

However, as the circling expectation for the buildup of a potential relationship for the two, a recent Instagram short video shared by La La where she was seen flipping he colored hair got fans' attention. Fans were quick to notice the post had no caption and flooded the comments section to point it out.

La La Anthony opened up about co-parenting post-divorce

La La Anthony's recent appearance on the 'Open Thoughts' podcast provided a candid look into the dynamics of co-parenting with her ex-husband, Carmelo Anthony. Despite the challenges that come with divorce, La La talked about prioritizing their son, Kiyan, above all else.

The Hollywood spotlight brought its own set of challenges for La La and Carmelo, especially when they moved to New York in 2011. The increased public scrutiny took its toll on their marriage, eventually leading to the decision to part ways.

However, their separation didn't come in the way of raising their son together.

La La Anthony said to E News in December last year:

"At the end of the day, the center of everything is Kiyan. We want to show Kiyan that his parents love each other and we're a family. We want to be good representations of that to Kiyan."

She further added:

"It's important to us for him to be able to see his parents in the same room together and hang out and have fun. We do great at coparenting. I always say Kiyan was made with love and we want to continue that love throughout his entire life. I couldn't ask for a better partner and the coparenting space."