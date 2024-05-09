“Too heavy for the wear and tear” - Dwight Howard shares insight on Joel Embiid’s injury woes, suggests potentially career-altering advice 

After a dominant start to the season, Philadelphia 76ers superstar center Joel Embiid was hampered by injuries en route to another early playoff exit. According to three-time Defensive Player of the Year Dwight Howard, Embiid needs to lose significant weight to overcome his injury struggles and extend his career.

Embiid averaged a career-high 34.7 points per game this season. However, he was limited to only 39 games due to hip, knee and ankle injuries. Most notably, he suffered a left meniscus injury in late January, requiring surgery in early February. The procedure sidelined him for 29 games before he returned at the beginning of April.

The 2023 MVP never appeared to be 100% following his return, regularly missing time due to injury management. He still made a sizeable playoff impact, averaging 33.0 points, 10.8 rebounds, 5.7 assists, 1.5 blocks and 2.2 3-pointers per game on 44.4% shooting.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

However, Embiid consistently looked out of gas late in games. Meanwhile, his team fell 4-2 to an undermanned New York Knicks squad missing star forward Julius Randle (shoulder). Following Philly's disappointing first-round defeat, the seven-time All-Star still hasn't made a conference finals appearance over his first eight active seasons.

On "The OGs" podcast, Howard crowned Joel Embiid the most skilled big man he's ever played against, citing his size and versatility. However, Howard noted that the 30-year-old must shed 20 pounds to maximize his potential.

"I think he's too heavy for the wear and tear of an NBA season," Howard said. "I think if he loses about 20 pounds, it'll be great for his knees, he'll be able to play a couple more years longer, he'll be faster [and] he'll probably be able to jump higher. ... So, I really believe if he loses that weight, he'll be more mobile. I think it'd be smart."

Expand Tweet

Notably, Howard mentioned that Embiid is 7-foot-2 or 7-foot-3 and 390 pounds, when in actuality he's listed at 7-foot, 280 pounds. So, it's unclear exactly what weight the 2020 NBA champion thinks Embiid should get down to.

Nonetheless, most would probably agree with Howard that losing weight would likely boost Embiid's chances of staying healthy next season.

Also Read: "Could've taken more time to heal": Joel Embiid makes honest admission over playing through pain after first-round exit

Amid advice to Joel Embiid, Dwight Howard cites his crucial weight loss with LA Lakers

According to Dwight Howard, he faced a similar predicament as Joel Embiid later in his career with the LA Lakers.

After losing some of his signature athleticism, which made him the NBA's premier interior presence in his prime, Howard quickly shed 30 pounds. According to the eight-time All-Star, the weight loss helped him regain his form.

"I did go through a season where I lost weight. I lost 30 pounds in 30 days," Howard said. That next year, I came back with the Lakers, and I was a lot leaner, but I was [also] a lot faster, jumping like I was 19 again."

It remains to be seen if Embiid will follow in Howard's footsteps and return in peak physical shape next season. If not, his career could end up somewhat of a what-if.

Also Read: Former 6 MOTY and podcaster ruminate over a hypothetical Joel Embiid and Kevin Durant trade