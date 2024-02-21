"Top 10 anime betrayals": Luka Doncic's set up for Steph Curry to get posterized by Nikola Jokic has NBA fans wheezing

Denver Nuggets and Dallas Mavericks superstars Nikola Jokic and Luka Doncic’s friendship took center stage at the 2024 NBA All-Star Weekend. The star duo were involved in numerous comical moments, including a prank on four-time NBA champion Steph Curry that left fans in stitches.

Ahead of Sunday’s All-Star Game, Doncic distracted Curry by pretending to point out something near the rim. This drew Curry underneath the basket, allowing Jokic to use him as a springboard for a poster dunk.

The unathletic two-time MVP pushed off on Curry’s shoulder, converted the slam and jokingly screamed while flexing as Curry and Doncic laughed hysterically.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“Did he dunk?” Curry asked.

“He did,” Doncic said.

Expand Tweet

Jokic later touched on the humorous moment, asking reporters for a clip of his dunk.

“Did you see that?” Jokic asked. “I need [video]. I told Luka to move Steph a little closer to the basket.”

Upon the video going viral on X/Twitter, fans turned in several entertaining reactions, with many quipping about Jokic and Doncic’s friendship.

“Jokic wasn’t even this happy when he won the chip,” one fan said.

Expand Tweet

“They are the perfect comedy duo,” another said.

Expand Tweet

Meanwhile, others appreciated the star duo’s prank.

“Top 10 anime betrayals,” one fan said.

Expand Tweet

“Crazy how Jokic had to use Curry’s shoulder to get the extra height,” another said.

Expand Tweet

Below are some more of the top fan reactions to Jokic posterizing Curry:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Also Read: “We’re just quiet giants” - Nikola Jokic uniquely describes Denver's stealth approach to becoming NBA titans

Nikola Jokic says he has grown comfortable around fellow All-Stars

Sunday’s All-Star Game marked Nikola Jokic’s sixth. Being a Serbian-born player among mostly Americans, the reigning NBA Finals MVP was often reserved during his early All-Star appearances.

However, according to Jokic, he has grown increasingly comfortable around his fellow stars over the years.

“Actually yes, I feel much more comfortable,” Jokic said. “I feel like I know everybody. ... I think for me, it’s always good to be here.”

The superstar big man’s increased comfortability at All-Star Weekend has allowed him to showcase his unique sense of humor more often. That includes in the All-Star Game when he and Luka Doncic comically exchanged six passes on a fastbreak.

Expand Tweet

As for posterizing Steph Curry, Jokic was ecstatic upon seeing the clip, before joking that Curry was offended.

“I think he was really mad at me and he will not sleep today because of that,” Jokic said.

Given that he is only 29, Jokic should have plenty more All-Star appearances in his future. Thus, it looks like fans have many more entertaining All-Star Weekend moments to look forward to.

Also Read: "Consider this a warning, Cuban": Nikola Jokic courting Luka Doncic after 'All-Star bromance' has NBA Twitter fearing scary link-up