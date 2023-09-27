Top 10 greatest Golden State Warriors players of all time ft. Steph Curry, Rick Barry & more

The Golden State Warriors franchise has been in the NBA since 1946. Moving from Philadelphia to the Bay Area, this team has produced a tradition of basketball greatness in its 77 years of existence.

From Wilt Chamberlain to Steph Curry, the Warriors franchise has been rich in talent that can compete with the best franchises.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

10 of the best NBA players that suited up for the Golden State Warriors in franchise history

The Golden State Warriors have seven NBA championships, seven conference titles and 12 division titles. They have five retired jersey numbers, and more should be coming in the near future.

Here are the 10 greatest players for the Golden State Warriors:

#10, Nate Thurmond

Nate Thurmond was known for his rebounding skills and had an impressive career. Despite never leading the league in rebounding due to living in the Wilt Chamberlain era, he is on the history books with 15.0 rebounds per game as the fifth all-time league rebounder.

In one season, Thurmond once averaged a whopping 20.5 points and 22.0 rebounds. However, he never won a championship, and his poor shooting affected his ranking.

#9, Kevin Durant

In just three seasons, Kevin Durant helped the Golden State Warriors to achieve two championships and three NBA Finals appearances. He earned NBA Finals MVP honors in both title runs. Despite his incredible talent and statistical feats, he had a brief stay with the team, and the Warriors achieved success before and after his arrival.

#8, Chris Mullin

Chris Mullin was the face of the Golden State Warriors from 1985 to 1997, averaging 20.1 ppg. From 1988 to 1992, the sharpshooting guard averaged 25 points per game and got the nod to join the 1992 Dream Team that won the gold medal in Barcelona. Although he is recognized as one of the greatest players in the early 1990s and for his loyalty to the Warriors, he had a limited peak and team success.

#7, Neil Johnston

Even with just a brief NBA career, Neil Johnston had an exceptional run. His rookie and final years had him play just for a limited time but averaged 22.3 ppg and 12.7 rpg in between. Johnston led the league in points and rebounds, and his five consecutive seasons as the team's leader in win shares is a feat only matched by a few players.

#6, Draymond Green

Draymond Green is among the Golden State Warriors' elite due to his defensive skills and multiple All-Defensive first-team selections along with winning Defensive Player of the Year. Known as the heart and soul of the Warriors, his role in the team's last four championships has been huge in solidifying his status as one of the best in franchise history.

#5, Klay Thompson

The other half of the Splash Brothers, Klay Thompson is arguably in the top five of the best shooters to ever play in the NBA. He has five All-Star selections and has four championship rings to boast.

His length gives him the ability to perform well on defense and putting him beside Steph Curry on the court stretches the floor in an unimaginable way which coach Steve Kerr capitalizes on in the Golden State Warriors' ongoing dynasty.

#4, Paul Arizin

Hall of Famer Paul Arizin is one of the few players who spent his entire career with the Warriors. Despite missing two seasons for doing military service in the Korean War, Arizin was an All-Star for 10 seasons and averaged 22.8 ppg in 10 years. Even after missing two playing years, he didn't miss a beat and continued to dominate. His No. 34 is one of the franchise's few retired numbers.

#3, Rick Barry

Rick Barry is well known for his unique underhanded free throw and was one of the most versatile players of his time. He is in the elite club of reaching 18,000 points, 5,000 rebounds and 4,000 assists. His basketball career spans both the NBA and ABA. His stats are joined by only a select few, with Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and LeBron James.

Also known as an intense defender, Barry was a masterful thief with 2.3 steals per game.

#2, Wilt Chamberlain

Even with just a short stint with the Warriors, Wilt Chamberlain dominated the league and has records that have withstood time. The Big Dipper once averaged an eye-dripping 50.4 ppg and 25.7 rpg in one season, and no NBA player ever came close to matching that. Chamberlain set the NBA record of 100 points in a single game while wearing a Warriors jersey.

#1, Steph Curry

Now with four championship rings, Steph Curry is the best player to wear a Golden State Warriors jersey. Before his arrival to the franchise, Golden State was mediocre. Curry changed the game and has been one of the most influential athletes in NBA history. Still active, Curry can add more achievements to his illustrious career.