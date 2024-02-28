Top 5 highlights from Houston Rockets vs OKC Thunder ft. Chet Holmgren's thunderous putback slam - February 27

The Houston Rockets, following a 123-100 defeat on Sunday, aimed for redemption in their home-and-away series continuation against the OKC Thunder on Tuesday. The Rockets sought to demonstrate that they've absorbed valuable lessons from their previous loss to Oklahoma in the rematch.

The Thunder, currently on a winning streak, are eager to secure a second victory against the Rockets in just three nights. Additionally, OKC aims to take a 2-1 lead in the series before their fourth and final game against Houston on March 27. Key players Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Chet Holmgren and Jalen Williams spearheaded the Thunder's pursuit of another win.

In their latest matchup, the Houston Rockets delivered an impressive performance, matching the Thunder's intensity from the start. With standout contributions from Alperen Sengun, Jabari Smith Jr. and Fred VanVleet, Houston managed to keep pace with their opponents.

Top 5 highlights from Houston Rockets vs OKC Thunder

Here are the top five moments from the Western Conference TNT special clash between the Thunder and Rockets:

#5. Alperen Sengun poster dunk

The Turkish center has made waves this season with standout performances, showcasing not only his skill and finesse near the basket but also his remarkable athleticism. Highlighting his breakout season was a spectacular dunk that left spectators in awe.

After setting a solid screen that put Lu Dort out of position, the center received a perfectly timed pass from VanVleet. He then soared to the rim, powerfully dunking over both Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Chet Holmgren in a moment that stands out as one of the season's most memorable dunks.

#4. Jaylen Green takes off for the dunk

Jaylen Green, renowned for his explosive athleticism, showcased his gravity-defying capabilities with a stunning dunk.

After navigating through the defense with a complex combination of dribble moves, Green left Hayward in his wake, culminating the play with a thunderous dunk that underlined his status as one of the league's most dynamic guards.

#3. Gordon Hayward catches a lob

The Thunder's transition play poses a significant challenge for opponents, largely due to the versatility of stars like 7-footer Holmgren.

His ability to dribble to the opposing 3-point line and deliver a perfect lob to newly acquired forward Gordon Hayward left the defense frozen, highlighting the team's dynamic offensive capabilities.

#2. Chet Holmgren putback slam

The Thunder rookie has shown significant improvement and development as the season progresses, partly due to increased confidence and aggressiveness, embracing physical challenges.

Despite his slender build, Holmgren has displayed moments of enhanced strength. This was evident when he forcefully pushed Jabari Smith Jr. away from the basket to secure an offensive rebound over Jeff Green, culminating in a putback dunk that extended the Thunder's lead to double digits.

#1. Chet Holmgren's emphatic reverse poster on Alperen Sengun

Holmgren's performance on the night was filled with highlights, but one moment stood out as particularly sensational.

Coming off a roll from the 3-point line, Holmgren made a last-second turn to catch a perfectly thrown lob near the rim by Jaylen Williams. Mid-air, he caught the ball and posterized Alperen Sengun, drawing a foul for a chance at an and-1.

The Thunder beat the Rockets, 112-95 in the end, securing back-to-back wins, capping the fourth quarter by scoring 28, while limiting the road team to just 21.