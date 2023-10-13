Top 5 instances of Michael Jordan being extremely mean to his teammates

Michael Jordan's unparalleled competitiveness propelled him to greatness, yet it was accompanied by a ruthless edge. He believed winning demanded a price, and he tested his teammates' mental fortitude, in preparation for the challenges ahead.

While his approach pushed many to excel, some faltered under the pressure, unable to meet his high expectations. Jordan's unique methods, although effective in winning championships, occasionally exposed the challenges of his relentless pursuit of excellence.

Michael Jordan's competitive nature

As revealed in his Naismith Hall of Fame speech, Michael Jordan reaffirmed that he has a reputation for being a demanding teammate. His intense competitiveness and pressure challenged his fellow players to meet his standards.

Some found his approach harsh, and it created a divisive atmosphere within the team, but MJ's pursuit of greatness occasionally came at the cost of camaraderie.

Here are some players that Michael Jordan was mean to during the time they played with him in no particular order:

1. Breaking Kwame Brown's confidence

Kwame Brown was once a promising NBA talent, but at the end of his career, he was labeled a bust. His struggles originated when he was drafted first overall in the 2001 NBA draft by the Washington Wizards where Michael Jordan was the general manager.

According to the 'Washington Post', Jordan continuously used expletives when he spoke to Brown, including homophobic remarks. At one point, MJ made the young Brown cry in front of his teammates. It was also reported that Jordan did this to most of his Wizards teammates.

4. Disrespecting Robert Parish

Robert Parish was once part of the Boston Celtics' big three in the 80s, which included Larry Bird and Kevin McHale. At the tail end of his career, 'The Chief' played alongside Jordan for one more chance to win a ring during the 1996-97 season.

While most of his teammates were intimidated by Jordan, Parish wasn't, and he stood up against him. At one point, Jordan tried to break Parish by saying he would kick his a**. The former Celtic remained unfazed until MJ realized that his tactics wouldn't work against him.

3. Punching Steve Kerr

This was just an unconfirmed report until 'The Last Dance' documentary was aired. Steve Kerr openly disagreed with Jordan during a scrimmage, and it resulted in a punch to the face. But to MJ's credit, he called up Kerr afterward and apologized.

Nonetheless, this was a defining moment for Kerr, and it gained him Jordan's respect. This was proven when Jordan trusted Kerr to make the game-winning shot against Utah in the 1997 NBA Finals.

4. Tormenting Bill Cartwright

The Chicago Bulls traded Charles Oakley to the New York Knicks for Bill Cartwright, and this did not sit well with Michael Jordan. When the center came to the Bulls' practice, MJ insulted Cartwright by calling him 'Medical Bill'.

It was torture for Cartwright being with Jordan, who once told his teammates not to pass the ball to him. However, Cartwright's contibutions made him an integral part of the Chicago Bulls' first three-peat in the 90s.

5. Destroying Rodney McCray's confidence

Rodney McCray, a seasoned NBA veteran, decided to team up with Michael Jordan for a chance to win a championship in the early 90s. Despite his past success, he was given the Jordan treatment as practices became intense and was once called a "loser". Jordan's taunts affected McCray's performance with the team. esDpite that, the objective was winning a championship.