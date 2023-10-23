Top 5 NBA Fantasy players to target for opening week

After drafting your NBA Fantasy players, all eyes are now on the opening gameday of the regular season.

The preseason is done, and the position battles are decided by the coaches on their first day of the regular season. We explore some players who could help beef up your chances to win in your respective league.

At this point, you're already expecting your draft to pan out, but some of your players are performing subpar and will look to free agency to fill in the expectations.

NBA Fantasy players whl should be on your watch list in the opening week

In the first week of the NBA regular season, NBA Fantasy team owners are on a watchful eye for sleepers and surprise achievers.

With a vast number of players that can help you, we try to narrow it down to specific needs. Here are five players who may be lingering undrafted in your respective NBA Fantasy league:

Santi Aldama

With the injury of Steven Adams, the Memphis Grizzlies will look like a different team come opening day.

NBA Fantasy owners are starting to get Santi Aldama from the waiver wires, and he may still be available in your league.

He has been a consistent replacement if Jaren Jackson Jr. or Steven Adams is resting or nursing an injury. With Adams out of the season, Alama is poised to get more minutes.

Grayson Allen

The Phoenix Suns may have four starts set for opening day: Bradley Beal, Devin Booker, Kevin Durant and Jusuf Nurkic.

Josh Okogie has been the consistent starter for the Suns, but Grayson Allen may be a player to look at if the team needs more spacing.

His presence to know down the three-pointer should be an asset and may get the nod on the starting lineup or get heavy minutes off the bench.

Alex Caruso

According to Chicago Bulls depth charts, Coby White is going to be the starting point guard.

However, Alex Caruso deserves a watch, as he has been the team's energy player off the bench. He may start a few times, but Coby White is really hard to trust to secure the starting PG position.

Once with heavy minutes, Caruso gives you assists, steals and threes.

Taylor Hendricks

Among all the rookies in the draft not in the top five picks, Taylor Hendricks has a prime chance of moving into the starting lineup of the Utah Jazz.

Forecasted as a player who can space the floor, having him along with Lauri Markannen could make the Jazz have 3-point threats on opposite corners in the offense.

Zach Collins

Considering how Victor Wembanyama played in the NBA preseason, the San Antonio Spurs made a move to put him beside a natural center in Zach Collins.

He has been a forgotten player, and some leagues have him hanging in the waiver wires. Once with Wemby, Collins should be the man who provides the rebounds and added ring protection.