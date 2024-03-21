Top 5 NBA stars to break the bank next season with mind-blowing contracts ft. OG Anunoby

As the season draws to a close in a few weeks and the playoffs are set to begin, NBA agents are getting back to work and seeking an extension or new contracts for the talents they are managing.

The salary cap in the league has been steadily growing in the past years and these agents will try to get a chunk of the pie for their top talents.

Here are the top five NBA stars who are due for an extension and free agents who should make the headlines by signing mind-boggling contracts in the upcoming 2024 free agency.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

5 players who are expecting a pay increase in the 2024 NBA season

#1. Tyrese Maxey

This season was a litmus test for Tyrese Maxey if he is really a star in the NBA. Now, at the end of his rookie contract, the 23-year-old has elevated his game, making his first NBA All-Star appearance while averaging 25.7 points, 6.2 assists, 3.7 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.0 blocks.

With the Sixers owning a huge cap space, Maxey has all rights to warrant a max contract extension and pair him with Joel Embiid for years to come.

#2. LeBron James

At 39 years old, LeBron James is still proving that he is still the face of the league. His popularity alone can boost any NBA franchise's ticket sales and team revenue in merchandise sales will definitely increase.

Whether he wins another championship or not at the tail end of his career, James' value is still one of the highest, and he will look for another increase in the upcoming free agency from the Lakers.

#3. OG Anunoby

The 26-year-old OG Anunoby still has a player option of $19 million for the 2024-25 season but this defensive dynamo's skill set is expected to be sought after by many teams in free agency.

The $19 million valuation is expected to be little for him to accept as his camp is set to hear offers from other teams who wanted his services as a 3&D wing.

#4. Cade Cunningham

The bright side of the Detroit Pistons' dismal season was the rise of Cade Cunningham. Missing a huge chunk of his second season in the league, he made it up in his third season and provided numbers that he is expected to do as the first overall pick in the 2021 NBA draft with 22.2 ppg, 7.6 apg, 4.3 rpg and 1.9 three-pointers per game.

The Pistons have to build a better team around Cunningham and he is expected to have a max extension in free agency.

#5. Scottie Barnes

The Toronto Raptors have been cleaning house for the past years but have only retained Scottie Barnes for his potential. His team has bought in that Barnes will lead the team in the future and like Cunningham, he is expected to sign the max extension.