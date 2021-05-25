The top 5 agents working in the NBA right now

Whenever the NBA world talks about free agency and the trade market, we often overlook NBA agents. These agents are responsible for the contract negotiations and getting their clients the right deal. Whenever we rave about how a player got a supermax contract or is getting overpaid, like Giannis Antetokounmpo or Rudy Gobert, these NBA agents are the ones working behind the scenes.

The 5 best NBA Agents right now

An NBA agent who is under the spotlight recently is Jeff Austin who was responsible for Giannis Antetokounmpo's supermax contract worth $228 million. Austin will also be in the limelight in the upcoming offseason given his biggest client is not Antetokounmpo but in fact Warriors superstar Stephen Curry. Curry is reaching the end of his contract and did not extend his deal last offseason, which has left many speculating that he is about to sign another supermax deal.

On that note, let's take a look at the top 5 NBA agents who are active in the league today.

#5 Aaron Mintz (Creative Artists Agency)

NBA agent Aaron Mintz with client Paul George

Aaron Mintz is one of the top NBA agents working for CAA sports (Creative Artists Agency). He has 26 players under his management, out of which 4 are current or former All-Stars. He is ranked 21st on Forbes' list of top sports agents and has signed several players to max contracts. Some of his famous clients are Paul George, Julius Randle, D'Angelo Russell, Tyrese Haliburton, and Carmelo Anthony among others.

All-Star forward Paul George has signed a maximum contract extension with the Los Angeles Clippers that’ll guarantee him as much as $226 million over the next five years, his agent Aaron Mintz of @CAA_Basketball tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) December 10, 2020

Aaron Mintz's 26 players collectively have $218,117,057 in salaries under contract, which means he is handling the 6th-highest gross salaries in the NBA. He also had Devin Booker under his wing until the player decided to sign with another agent in the same sports agency.

#4 Austin Brown (Creative Artists Agency)

NBA agent Austin Brown with CAA Sports

Austin Brown has been a famous name in the NBA agents conversation for a long time. He has 30 NBA players under his management. Brown was recently in the spotlight as the 2019 1st overall pick, Zion Williamson, signed with him. Some of his other famous clients are Malcolm Brogdon, Caris LeVert, Donovan Mitchell, Kyle Kuzma, and Seth Curry among others.

Zion is signing with Austin Brown and Lisa Joseph-Metelus of CAA, per @wojespn pic.twitter.com/oad26buSrO — Bleacher Report NBA (@BR_NBA) May 30, 2019

Austin Brown as an NBA agent handles salaries combining up to $225,325,512 which comes up to the 4th-highest gross salaries. One player on the max contract is Donovan Mitchell, who recently signed a huge deal with the Utah Jazz.

#3 Mark Bartelstein (Priority Sports and Entertainment)

NBA agent Mark Bartelstein, CEO of Priority Sports and Entertainment

CEO of Priority Sports and Entertainment, Mark Bartelstein is one of the biggest names in sports. Combining his clients from outside the NBA as well, he handles player salaries upwards of a billion dollars. Bartelstein has 33 NBA players under his management as an NBA agent, and two of them are under max contracts. Some of his famous clients are Kyle Lowry, Bradley Beal, Gordon Hayward, Joe Harris, Joe Ingles, and Michael Porter Jr. among others.

"This is everything he's worked for in his life, it's what he's dreamed of."



NBA super agent Mark Bartelstein tells @TermineRadio & @Jumpshot8 what we can expect from Michael Porter Jr. these playoffs.#MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/3oySeD6hWV — SiriusXM NBA Radio (@SiriusXMNBA) May 20, 2021

Mark Bartelstein handles player salaries combining up to $251,405,798 which is the third-highest amongst any NBA agent.

#2 Rich Paul (Klutch Sports Management)

NBA agent Rich Paul with LeBron James and John Wall

Arguably the most famous NBA agent, Rich Paul, CEO of Klutch Sports Entertainment represents a plethora of NBA stars. He is most renowned for being the NBA agent of superstar LeBron James and they are seen attending parties and events together. Although Paul represents just 24 NBA players, the quality of those players is what makes him one of the elite NBA agents. Some of his most famous clients are Anthony Davis, John Wall, Ben Simmons, Draymond Green, and Lonzo Ball among several others.

Rich Paul’s rise to NBA power:



🔳 Sold jerseys out of his trunk in Cleveland



🔳 Got @KingJames a Magic Johnson throwback



🔳 Hired by LBJ in 2003



🔳 Founded @KlutchSports in 2012



🔳 Reps Bron, AD, Simmons, more



🔳 Repped six players on 2020 Lakers



(via @Chris_Broussard) pic.twitter.com/id11hNgors — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 18, 2020

Rich Paul represented several players in the 2020 L.A. Lakers championship winning side. His collective salary management amounts to $338,838,226 which is the 2nd-highest among NBA agents. Paul has won several players max contracts over the years and has been LeBron James' agent since he was drafted in 2003.

#1 Jeff Schwartz (Excel Sports Management)

NBA agent Jeff Schwartz with Paul Pierce

Probably the most successful NBA agent, Jeff Schwartz of Excel Sports Management represents the most number of NBA All-Stars. He has 33 players under his management, out of which 9 are All-Stars. Schwartz's list of famous NBA stars runs deep, with some of his clients being: Kemba Walker, Blake Griffin, Khris Middleton, Kevin Love, Nikola Jokic, Andre Drummond, Brandon Ingram, Jamal Murray and DeMarcus Cousins, among several others.

Story: Brandon Ingram, New Orleans Pelicans agree to 5-year max extension, his agents Jeff Schwartz and Jordan Gertler of @excelsm_bball tell @wojespn https://t.co/tAMepzWVaf — Andrew Lopez (@_Andrew_Lopez) November 24, 2020

In the 2019 list of Forbes' most powerful sports agents, Jeff Schwartz was ranked 4th in the world amongst all sports while Rich Paul was ranked 19th. He has by far the highest collective salaries under management with a total of $462,773,639 in gross salaries. Judging by the list of names he represents, it is no co-incidence that he has gotten several players max contracts.

