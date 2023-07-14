Top 5 NBA Summer League performances of all-time featuring Lonzo Ball, Donovan Mitchell and more

Fans have seen some incredible NBA Summer League performances this year. From Victor Wembanyama's breakout 27-point, 12-rebound performance to Brandon Miller's 26-point outing against the Portland Trail Blazers.

Over the years fans have been treated to some remarkable summertime performances that continue to be discussed to this day. Let's take a look back at some of the greatest NBA Summer League performances of all time.

Five best NBA Summer League performances

#5, Furkan Korkmaz: 40 points (Philadelphia 76ers vs. Boston Celtics)

In 2018, Furkan Korkmaz put on one of the highest-scoring NBA Summer League performances of all time, putting up 40 points in a loss to the Boston Celtics. Despite the dominant performance, and elite shooting abilities, Korkmaz has been unable to replicate the magic at an NBA level.

In his six seasons with the Philadelphia 76ers, he's averaged just 7.4 points per game.

#4, Lonzo Ball: 2017 Summer League MVP

During the 2017 NBA Summer League, Lonzo Ball helped lead the LA Lakers to the championship game. With an absolutely unreal statline of 16.3 points, 9.3 assists and 7.7 rebounds per game, Ball completely took over summer league.

Unfortunately for him, he's been sidelined as he recovers from a cartilage transplant, a procedure that has proven nearly impossible for NBA players to return from.

#3, Donovan Mitchell: 37 points, eight steals (Utah Jazz vs. Memphis Grizzlies)

Lonzo Ball wasn't the only player to put on an NBA Summer League performance for the ages in 2017. During a Utah Jazz game against the Memphis Grizzlies, Donovan Mitchell put up one of the most impressive two-way NBA Summer League performances.

With 37 points and eight steals, Mitchell set the record for most steals in any summer league game.

#2, Anthony Randolph: 42 points (Golden State Warriors vs. Chicago Bulls)

When Anthony Randolph and the Golden State Warriors took the floor for Game 4 of the team's 2009 Summer League, nobody could have predicted his dominance. The big man put on a performance for the ages as he scored 42 points.

After six years in the NBA, he took his talents overseas, where he had a successful career with Real Madrid.

#1, Anthony Morrow: 47 points (Golden State Warriors vs New Orleans Hornets)

In 2009, Anthony Morrow set the NBA Summer League record for most points in a game with 47. To date, the feat stands alone.

Although he had a long NBA career, Morrow was never able to replicate the same success that he had in summer league.

