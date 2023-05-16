Top 5 teams which can sign Doc Rivers as head coach after being fired by 76ers

On the heels of a second-round elimination, Doc Rivers has parted ways with the Philadelphia 76ers. The news came on the heels of the team blowing a 3-2 lead to the Boston Celtics. It was the fourth straight year a team coached by Rivers was bounced in the second round.

The team released a statement, relayed by Sean Barnard, which included a statement from 76ers President Daryl Morey, who wrote:

"Doc is one of the most successful coaches in NBA history, a future Hall of Famer, and someone I respect immensely. We're grateful for all he did in his three seasons here and thank him for the important impact he made on our franchise.

"After having the chance to reflect upon our season, we decided that certain changes are necessary to further our goals of competing for a championship."

With that in mind, let's look at five potential landing spots for Doc Rivers heading into next season:

5 teams who can sign Doc Rivers

#5 Detroit Pistons

The Detroit Pistons are coming off one of the worst statistical seasons in franchise history. With the draft lottery on tap for Tuesday, it's no secret that the number one pick would help entice a coach of Doc Rivers' status.

As former head coach Dwane Casey looks to transition to a front-office role, the team's young core could benefit from Rivers' experience.

#4 Dallas Mavericks

The Dallas Mavericks ended the season on an uncharacteristically low note. After struggling late in the season, the team wound up missing the play-in tournament amid Luke Doncic' working through mental health problems off the court.

While Doncic sounded as though he was dealing with burnout, owner Mark Cuban knows he and the team have to earn the Slovenian star's loyalty. As a result, the team could look to shake things up by buying out head coach Jason Kidd's contract and signing Doc Rivers.

#3 Toronto Raptors

After parting ways with Nick Nurse, the Toronto Raptors find themselves preparing to interview quite a few potential replacements. With Monty Williams, Mike Budenholzer, and Doc Rivers all available, the team could have their pick of the litter.

Given that they struggled this season, and came up short of making the playoffs, Rivers' leadership could help the team's young core round the corner.

#2 Phoenix Suns

Although the Phoenix Suns came up short in the second round of the playoffs, with Kevin Durant and Devin Booker, many remain hopeful. Throughout the season, Deandre Ayton and Monty Williams both became a topic of conversation as the two seemingly butted heads, specifically in the playoffs.

With Williams gone, and the team boasting one of the best rosters on paper, Doc Rivers could be the key to unlocking their success next season.

#1 Milwaukee Bucks

With a dominant superstar like Giannis Antetokounmpo, the Milwaukee Bucks land as our top pick for Rivers. After the team let go of head coach Mike Budenholzer, it's no secret that they will be looking to bounce back with a big 2023-24 season.

As part of that, the team could look to build using Rivers' experience and leadership. Currently, Antetokounmpo has two years left on his contract, before a player option for the 2025-26 season. Given that, the team would look to capture one more ring before his current contract ends.

