Top 5 trade destinations for Clint Capela after Hawks lists him on trade block

Clint Capela finds himself currently listed on the trade block this week, with the Atlanta Hawks looking to improve their standing in the Eastern Conference. The veteran big man, who led the league in rebounding in 2021, brings a strong offensive threat to the court, making him an appealing acquisition.

With a number of teams in need of an offensive big man who can also crash the boards, let's take a look at the top five trade destinations for Clint Capela.

Top 5 trade destinations for Clint Capela

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Milwaukee Bucks v Charlotte Hornets

#5 - Charlotte Hornets

The Charlotte Hornets' move to draft Brandon Miller, another high-output scoring threat, gives the team a good one-two punch in Miller and LaMelo Ball. With Ball's ability to facilitate, as well as score, Clint Capela could give the team a big threat in the paint.

Ball's ability to handle the ball and draw defenders could help set Capela up for some big pick-and-roll plays, with the big man driving to the hoop for a dunk.

Chicago Bulls v Washington Wizards

#4 - Washington Wizards

The Washington Wizards have undergone quite the shakeup this offseason with the departure of Bradley Beal. So far, heading into next season, they seem poised to start Daniel Gafford at the center spot. Although Gafford has proven he's a serviceable rotation player, his averages simply don't compare to Clint Capela's.

With Kyle Kuzma being a key offensive threat for the team, the acquisition of Clint Capela would give the team an interior scoring threat and rebounding machine.

San Antonio Spurs v Cleveland Cavaliers

3 - San Antonio Spurs

After drafting Victor Wembanyama, many have wondered if the Spurs may start the French superstar at power forward, given that he doesn't have a strong frame. After parting ways with Jakob Poeltl this offseason, the team could use a high-caliber center to bolster their starting lineup.

Enter Clint Capela. Between the two men, the Spurs could field an incredibly lanky duo that could clog up passing lanes and protect the paint. With Wembanyama also able to pull up from midrange, the duo could work pick and rolls with options for Capela to finish inside or Wemby to shoot.

Golden State Warriors v Dallas Mavericks - Game Four

#2 - Dallas Mavericks

Although the Dallas Mavericks re-signed Kyrie Irving in a massive deal, center Christian Wood is expected to join another team. As a result, they need a starting center.

With few elite centers currently on the market, the team needs to strike while the iron is hot if they hope to acquire Capela and bolster their starting lineup. With owner Mark Cuban eager to build a competitive team around Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving, a trade for Capela seems like a no-brainer.

Los Angeles Clippers v Golden State Warriors

#1 - Golden State Warriors

This offseason, the Golden State Warriors made a big move by trading Jordan Poole and acquiring Chris Paul. The move raised a lot of questions regarding Paul's fit, given that he is expected to start for the team.

Although he's an elite player, the fact of the matter remains that the team needs a starting center, and Clint Capela is available. Given that the Hawks have Trae Young and Dejounte Murray, however, any Paul-for-Capela trade would likely involve a third team.

Recommended Video 5 Times Steph Curry Was HUMILIATED On And Off The Court!