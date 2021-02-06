Toronto Raptors 123-117 Brooklyn Nets: Twitter erupts as Kyle Lowry drops 30 and Kevin Durant gets removed

The Toronto Raptors held strong to win their 10th game of the season against the Brooklyn Nets. The Raptors had huge performances out of Kyle Lowry and Pascal Siakam who combined for 63 points to lift their side to victory.

Lowry's 30 points are a season-high, with his previous high being 24 against Phoenix. His outburst was matched by the outstanding paint presence of Pascal Siakam, who finished with a game-high 33 points and 11 rebounds.

The Brooklyn Nets had an unusual game, with Kevin Durant unable to start due to COVID contact tracing, then being allowed to join the game midway through the first quarter. Durant went on to tally 8 points with 6 assists and 5 rebounds in 19 minutes but was then brought more news regarding his status. Durant had to leave the game once again and would not return.

Durant was clearly not pleased with the way things took place tonight:

Free me — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) February 6, 2021

Kyle Lowry and Pascal Siakam lift Toronto Raptors to victory against Brooklyn Nets

Sacramento Kings v Toronto Raptors

With this victory, the Toronto Raptors improved to 10-12 on the season, placing them on the eighth spot of the Eastern Conference standings. When their offense is working, this Raptors team can keep pace with any offense in the league. Lowry and Siakam with the support of Fred VanVleet is a potentially dangerous trio.

The Brooklyn Nets will clearly be frustrated after this close loss, but have a quick turnaround and will head to Philadelphia for an Eastern Conference battle tomorrow.

Here's how Twitter reacted to the Raptors' victory:

Advertisement

KD in the locker room watching the 4th pic.twitter.com/bj2dz9GSrL — Stephen A. Smith Burner (@SASBurnerAcct) February 6, 2021

The Toronto Raptors made the clutch baskets when they needed them, outlasting the Nets in a game that saw 11 lead changes.

Advertisement

James Harden led the Brooklyn offense, tallying 17 points and 12 assists for yet another double-double in a Nets uniform.

Here are more reactions from Twitter on Lowry and Siakam's big night:

the michael jordan flu game walked so the kevin durant COVID game could run — Molly Morrison (@mollyhannahm) February 6, 2021

"It's tough to lose Kevin Durant twice in one night."



—Steve Nash to @malika_andrews on the turn of events with KD's availability pic.twitter.com/AxqjWuAyUK — ESPN (@espn) February 6, 2021

Advertisement

Best game of the year for the @Raptors. Significant confidence win — and especially for Pascal Siakam. He played like an All Star tonight. — Richard Deitsch (@richarddeitsch) February 6, 2021

The Toronto Raptors will go on to play Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks on the road tomorrow. The Brooklyn Nets return to action tomorrow as well to face the Philadelphia 76ers for what could be the game of the night.

Also read: Kevin Durant wants to be freed after being pulled twice from Brooklyn Nets' game against Toronto Raptors