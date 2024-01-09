Toronto Raptors Injury Report (Jan. 9): Latest on Otto Porter Jr. and Gary Trent Jr.'s availability

The Toronto Raptors are set to continue their six-game Western Conference road trip on Tuesday night against the LA Lakers. The Raptors are 2-1 so far after wins over the Memphis Grizzlies and Golden State Warriors. On that note, let's look at the latest Raptors injury report for Jan. 9.

Toronto has six players on their injury report against the Lakers. These players are Gradey Dick, Javon Freeman-Liberty, Christian Koloko, Markquis Nowell, Jakob Poeltl and Otto Porter Jr. Five players are listed as out and one player is tagged as probable.

Dick, Freeman-Liberty and Nowell are all currently assigned to the Raptors' G League affiliate team, the Raptors 905. Koloko is also out as he recovers from a respiratory illness, while Poeltl has a sprained left ankle. Porter is probable with a sprained right knee.

That means Gary Trent Jr. is no longer nursing a quad contusion that kept him out against the Sacramento Kings. Trent played 26 minutes off the bench and scored 14 points in the Toronto Raptors' 133-118 win over the Golden State Warriors on Sunday.

Toronto's top players such as Scottie Barnes, Pascal Siakam, RJ Barrett, Immanuel Quickley and Dennis Schroder are all playing against the LA Lakers. With Jakob Poeltl out, Raptors head coach Darko Rajakovic could shift to a small ball lineup with Siakam at center.

However, the Lakers are a big team so Rajakovic might use a combination of Chris Boucher and Jontay Porter to at least help contain LeBron James and Anthony Davis in the paint.

Toronto Raptors vs LA Lakers game preview

The Toronto Raptors and LA Lakers are set to face each other for the first time this season. The two teams have split the season series in the past three years, so it could be another competitive game on Monday. It's scheduled to start at 10:30 p.m. EST and will be held at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

The Raptors and Lakers last battled on March 10, 2023 in Canada. The Lakers prevailed to get the 122-112 win, led by D'Angelo Russell's 28 points, five rebounds and eight assists. LeBron James missed the game, while Anthony Davis only had eight points, nine rebounds and four blocks.

Scottie Barnes finished with 32 points, nine rebounds and seven assists. As mentioned above, the Raptors and Lakers have split the season series in the past three years. However, the Raptors have won seven of the last 10 games against the Lakers.

Monday's game is also the 54th regular-season meeting between the two franchises dating back to Dec. 8, 1995. The Lakers are ahead in the all-time head-to-head matchup 31-22.

